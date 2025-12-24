‘Athletes Always Cuffin Some Thot’: Chicago Bears Fans Don’t Want ‘Gold Digger’ IG Model Ash Kaash Jinxing Potential Super Bowl Season For Star Quarterback Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has blossomed in his second season as the Chicago Bears signal caller and is becoming the game-changing force that they hoped for when he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams Reportedly Dating OnlyFans Influencer Ash Kaash

Now that his fame is blossoming, rumors have surfaced on X that the 24-year-old star quarterback and 28-year-old model Ash Kaash are dating. Ash Kaash, born Ashaley on January 9, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois, is an Instagram model, social media influencer, and nail artist with over 3M followers across her social media platforms. She’s known for her fashion and beauty content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok and OnlyFans.

“Fans are quickly putting the pieces together after Kaash did the infamous Caleb claw pose and shopping at the same stores. Caleb is winning on and off the field,” the caption read.

With the Chicago Bears boasting an 11-4 record and positioned to win the franchise’s first NFC North division title since 2018, Bears fans don’t want their rookie star who is still maturing and growing to get caught up with another

“These rich guys, Athletes, Rappers, Actors, entrepreneurs, etc always cuffin some thots bro,” said one fan who also posted an alleged photo of Kaash in an uncompromising position. “Doesn’t she have a video doing things? Or I’m trippin,” said another fan. “NO NOT MY QB lmao,” another fan quipped on X, clearly not approving of the rumored hook up. “Didn’t realizing dating a porn star that’s been ran through by the entire NBA and NFL was winning off the field,” another fan said, suggesting that Ash Kaash has ventured into the adult entertainment world. “I thought he had a girlfriend. She’s not a looker and does OnlyFans,” another confused fan commented. “She’s an official gold digger. Who’s around these dudes?, a third netizen asked.

Other outlets have since started piecing the information together.

“TRENDING: Model Ash Kaash was spotted at the #Bears game this week, doing the Caleb Williams claw pose.

Ash was also seen with Bottega in her IG story, the same one in which Caleb gifted all of his offensive linemen for the holidays today.

The rumors have begun…”

Said another concerned Bears fan:

“@CALEBcsw She’s gonna ruin your career bro please go find yourself someone better”

Caleb Williams Has Improved From Rookie Season, Bears Are Winning

Williams was thrown into the fire after some tense contract negotiations and tasked with transforming a traditionally stagnant offense into a dual-threat aerial show the likes of which the Windy city has never seen.

He’s already done that after showing great promise in a rookie season, where the Bears struggled to win games, going 5-12 and 1-5 against NFC North divisional opponents. The rookie with his painted finger nails and quiet confidence threw for 3,541 yards 20 TDs and six interceptions.

Naturally, he was expected to make a huge leap this season and he’s done that, while dragging the Bears to the top of the division along with him. The Chicago Bears are 11-4 and comfortably ahead of the 9-5-1 Packers and 8-7 Lions who are both fighting for their playoff lives.

Chicago Bears Have Gone From Dead Last To 5th In Total Offense: Will Caleb Williams Become First 4,000 Passer In Team History?

The Bears are fifth in the NFL in total offense after finishing dead last in 2024. That’s a significant hike that directly correlates with Williams’ elevation behind center. The 24-year-old is Top 11 in the NFL in passing yards (3,400) and TDs (23) with two games left to become the first Chicago Bears quarterback in history to pass for 4,000 yards. The extra game makes this very possible. Williams needs to average 300 yards per game to reach the historical feat.

Chicago Bears Hunting First AFC North Division Crown Since 2018

In order to help the Bears solidify the franchise’s first NFC North crown since 2018, Williams will have to play his best football of the season on the road, Dec. 28 against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) who are fighting tooth and nail with Seattle for the division title. Then against a Detroit Lions team that might be in a win-and-in playoff scenario.