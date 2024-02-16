The Bears Should Trade Justin Fields | Caleb Williams Will Become First 4,000-Yard Passer In Chicago Bears History

The Chicago Bears control how the 2024 NFL draft will play out. With the No. 1 overall pick in tow, the Bears must decide whether to draft 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and USC Trojans star Caleb Williams or continue to ride with 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields.

The growing sentiment around the league is the Bears will definitely take Williams who’s considered a generational talent and look to trade Fields for a nice haul.

Rumors spread this week that Fields could very likely end up in QB-needy Pittsburgh with head coach Mike Tomlin, or in his hometown of Atlanta with the Falcons. One way or another, Fields’ time in the Windy City seems to be over.

Fields has shown marked improvement, but passing on Williams, who’s drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, just doesn’t seem plausible. That would mean a passing game that could finally produce a QB that passes for 4,000 yards in a season. If they let him fling it, Wiliams has the potential to do so.

From @SportsCenter: Deciphering Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren’s glowing comments about QB Justin Fields and how to interpret what that praise could mean for Chicago’s plans. pic.twitter.com/3P0dCLFmeZ — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 15, 2024

Bears Sending Out Smoking Mirrors?

In an attempt to elevate Fields’ trade value, the Bears have been very complimentary of their current signal-caller. A couple of weeks ago it was a highlight video of Fields’ best plays since he became the team’s starter in his rookie season of 2021.

The latest love comes from Bears CEO Kevin Warren, who sang the talented dual-threat’s praises in a recent interview with WGN News.

“I’m a supporter of Justin because I got a chance to work with him, I was commissioner of the Big Ten conference,” Warren said. “He is incredibly talented. He is smart. He works hard. And he wants to be a great NFL football player. And now he just needs to make sure he has the support around him. He’s working hard. I would love to see him this offseason and make sure he’s totally healthy going into the season next year.” “Justin has a rare combination of intelligence, of size, of strength of speed,” Warren added. “You forget how big of a man he is until you’re up on him. He’s not a small man. I just think every year that he’s going to continually get better. … I’m glad he’s on the Chicago Bears.”

A glowing endorsement by Warren, but this is the NFL, and front offices often send mixed signals in situations like this. The Bears hyping up Fields is a smart business tactic to make him more attractive in a possible trade.

No one knows what the Bears will do at quarterback, given the presence of Justin Fields and the possession of the first pick in the draft. Bears CEO Kevin Warren recently praised Fields; does that mean they'll be keeping him? https://t.co/FjDS5rLAkN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 15, 2024

C.J. Stroud’s Success Could Be A Factor

One factor in the Bears changing course from their original plan and possibly drafting Williams and trading Fields, is how much success Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud had this past season. The former Ohio State quarterback, who followed Fields as the starter in Columbus, won Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the Texans to an AFC South division title and playoff win over the Cleveland Browns.

If the Bears were going to pass on Williams, Stroud’s success could scare them, making them afraid to miss on a possible franchise-changing quarterback.

Williams could be a bust, but based on what he’s shown in his three years of college coaching that’s far-fetched.

Justin Fields Still Developing

And while Fields put up respectable numbers in his three seasons, with over 6,600 yards passing and over 2,200 yards rushing, he’s still got a ways a to go as a passer. His 40 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in three seasons are still a bit of a cause for concern.

Coming into the NFL Williams is already a better passer than Fields, and while he may not be as dynamic as a runner, he’s no slouch there either.

Expect Williams to lead the Bears into the 2024 season and Fields to resurface somewhere else with a fresh start.