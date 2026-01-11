“When The Clock Hits Zero You’ll Look Up And See Who Wins” | Following Comeback Win Over Archrival Packers Caleb Williams Is Already Best QB In Bears History 

For a half of football on Saturday night in the “Windy City” it looked as if the Chicago Bears fairytale season was all but over. Trailing the archrival Green Bay Packers by 18 at halftime and pretty much looking overmatched, the Bears put together a whale of a second half — or should we say fourth quarter, where they entered the final stanza trailing by 15 — to steal another victory from the jaws of defeat.

Much like their overtime comeback win over these same Packers in this same stadium on Dec. 20, the “Cardiac Bears” found a way and summoned a 31-27 win behind the strong second half play of 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and a defense that made the necessary adjustments after halftime. The win not only advances the Bears to the divisional round, but it also gives the franchise its largest playoff comeback victory.

Caleb Williams Is Already The Best Signal Caller In Windy City History: Clutch In 4th Quarter

In the win Williams finished 24-48 for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. But it was his play in the fourth quarter that once again stood out. In the fourth quarter Williams passed for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner to wide receiver DJ Moore with 1:43 remaining.

While the Bears are still the only NFL franchise that’s never had a single season 4000-yard passer Williams (3,948 this season) came just 58 yards shy of becoming the first to do so. He’s still the only Bears signal caller to ever pass for at 3,900 yards in a season. And in the aftermath of his epic performance on Saturday, the former Heisman Trophy winner didn’t hold back.

Williams Chatty Following Win

Never short on confidence and bravado, the former No. 1-ranked high school recruit by way of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., had plenty to say during his immediate on-field interview after the game when asked how did he engineer the comeback.

“Like I said in the beginning of the week, whatever it takes — the frustration,” Williams said. “Play with the frustration, play with the anger, all of that. And you know, use that for our advantage. Use home field advantage. Much love to the fans and everybody here.” “We understand that it’s 60 minutes of football,” Williams added. “We understand and know who we are. We understand what this means to the city, we understand what this means to the organization. We also understand what this means to us. And so you keep going and keep going.” “Keep fighting, and when the clock hits zero, and when the clock hits zero, you’ll look up and see who wins,” he declared.

Bears On Right Side Of History

The 18-point comeback was the largest by a team in the NFL playoffs since 2022, and while Caleb is only in year two of his career, he does this type stuff with regularity. Many probably aren’t ready to anoint the franchise’s top quarterback ever already over the likes of Sid Luckman, Jim McMahon and even Jay Cutler, who holds most of the franchise passing records that Caleb is already breaking.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams celebrates after an 18-point comeback against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in an NFL Wild Card game on January 10, 2026. The comeback was the largest by a team in the NFL playoffs since 2022 (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

But, he is and watching him with head coach Ben Johnson putting him in position for continued success is just the beginning. In two seasons Williams has passed for 7,483 yards, 47 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions while leading the Bears to their first playoff win in 15 seasons. This season also marked their first NFC North division title since 2018, and just their third in the past 20 seasons.

#BearDown