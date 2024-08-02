‘I Love My Black Job’: Simone Biles Told Everyone, From Olympic Competition to MyKayla Skinner to Donald Trump to “F[–k] Around and Find Out”

Simone Biles has been busy making more history in Paris and also flipping on social media, showing her ability to not only perform at an elite level but multi-task.

After her social media drama, where she seemingly called out her former teammate MyKayla Skinner after Skinner made some unflattering remarks about the “work ethic” of the current Team USA gymnastics team, Biles expressed what seemed to be a sarcastic response to former president Donald Trump.

I love my black job,” Biles said in a post on the social platform X Friday. Biles won the gold medal for women’s individual all-around gymnastics performance on Thursday, following up on her team gold award from earlier in the week.

The former president has used the term “Black jobs” before, and notably used it in a Wednesday interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

“I will tell you that coming — coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs. You had the best —” Trump said, as one of the moderators asked him what a “Black job” was. “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is,” Trump said. “Anybody that has a job.”

Trump’s delivery strikes some people the wrong way, but he did have the guts to go to NABJ, sit down and engage in a hostile environment.

Biles has the right to feel how she feels about them and also tweet her response to it. It’s politics season, so expect more celebrities drawing lines in the sand, and there will be no shortage of mudslinging as we have already seen.

Off social media and on the mat, however, Biles is a symbol of pride for all Americans. Her Olympic success transcends race and promotes the power of our country and the remarkable people who inspire future generations.

There was a star-studded crowd in attendance to watch Biles and her Team USA participants go for their individual medals. The team gold was already secured.

Biles Captures Another Women’s All-Around Olympic Gold Medal

Biles recovered after a rare miscue on the uneven bars and captured her second women’s all-around Olympic gold medal. She won gold in the all-around competition during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and now has nine medals in her Olympic career.

American teammate Sunisa Lee, who won the all-around gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after Biles pulled out due to the “twisties,” took home the bronze medal.

It’s not a stretch to suggest that Biles remembers the words of Trump’s 2024 running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, when he harshly criticized her for stepping out of some competition at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago for mental and emotional health reasons.

“We’ve tried to turn a very tragic moment, Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team, into this act of heroism,” Vance said. “And I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society, that we try to praise people not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.”

Comments such as those undoubtedly inspired Biles, who began her Olympic career winning gold medals at 19, to come back at age 27, compete against women a decade younger and still be a force, executing aerial feats never even attempted by other gymnasts.

Simone Biles Has Been Winning Gold Medals While Flipping On Social Media

The clap back at Trump’s “black jobs” comment wasn’t the first smoke Biles sought after this week on socials.

While dealing with ignorant and outdated comments about her hair, the record-breaking seven-time Olympic-medaling gymnast was also dealing with the enemy from within.

Biles and 2021 Olympic vault silver medalist Skinner were teammates in both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 202 Tokyo Olympics. However, Biles and Skinner’s friendship took a swift turn after Skinner made negative comments about the other four members of Team USA: Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” Skinner said in a since-deleted YouTube video from July 3 that was captured in a post on X. “I just noticed, like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

F[–k] Around and Find Out Or Golden Girls?

Hours after winning the gold medal in the team all-around competition at the Olympics, Biles posted a carousel photo of her with Lee, Carey and Rivera celebrating their win on Instagram — and added a provocative caption.

“lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸,” Biles wrote, seemingly referencing Skinner’s remarks.

Biles was representing as mama bear and protecting her sisters in gymnastics, who clearly exhibited every attribute needed to win and call themselves the “Golden Girls”.

That’s the official name, although initially the winning quintet first revealed their name was “F[–k] Around and Find Out,” to ESPN commentator Aly Raisman.

Skinner apologized for the remarks by July 6, but the damage was already done. Though a part of past Olympic glory, she will not be a positive memory during this triumph.

Biles left it all on the mat this week and lifted Team USA to world dominance. She deserves to be able to say whatever it is her heart desires and be respected. Her country owes her that.