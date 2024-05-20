‘Y’all Are Blatantly Being Disrespectful To My Relationship and My Husband’: Simone Biles Tires Of Fans’ Weird Obsession With Jonathan Owens

There’s something about Jonathan Owens’ confidence that his wife Simone Biles loves and everyone else seems to hate.

Ever since the NFL player proclaimed to be the “catch” in his relationship with the popular Olympic legend, X users and fans of Biles have levied constant attacks on the man’s character.

Despite his wife not having a problem with the man she loves knowing what he brings to the table, Biles has been forced to once again address the vitriol and backlash directed at the Chicago Bears safety.

Simone Biles Tells Fans Who Hate On Her Husband To Respectfully, F*** off”

The gymnast took to her Instagram page to share photos of the Green Bay Packers football player supporting her at the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic. “My whole heart,” she wrote in her caption. “The best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband.”

Following the post, some people, mostly women, were triggered by her loyalty and praise for her husband and felt compelled to remind her that she was the “prize” in the relationship.

Some even insinuated that Owens was doing the “bare minimum” as if they had some personal insight into the couple’s everyday interactions.

The feedback to his December 2023 appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, where Owens claimed he had “no idea” who Biles was when he saw her on dating app, Raya, has remained spirited to this day.

There was a large contingent of women who called “bs” on Owens’ claims.

“When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August,” he said at the time. “So I’m not paying attention. I never would’ve had a moment where I would’ve watched [her compete].”

Who Is Simone Biles’ Husband, Jonathan Owens?

Owens, an NFL safety, signed a two-year/$4.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears in March. Owens appeared in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, defending three passes and recording a sack. He’s appeared in 48 NFL games over five seasons, recording 227 tackles, one interception, eight pass breakups, and 2.0 sacks.

After various shots levied at her husband, Biles was moved to post another Instagram Story, pulling no punches and telling her followers to fall back on her man.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship and my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f*** off,” she wrote. “[And] if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest…”

Biles Thinks Its “Weird” That Some Fans Are So Invested In Hating Her Husband

Biles also pointed out how weird the situation is and doesn’t understand why people are so negatively invested in her relationship.

The post concluded: “@everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much. “Chicago with the arrival also came to his family’s defense on his own Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “Being fake mad about people y’all don’t know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior.”

This isn’t the first time Biles has publicly responded to mean and unfounded comments made about her husband.

Back in April, she appeared on an episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast and explained that the comments were comical at first and then transformed into a painful experience.

“I thought it was hilarious what people were saying divorce him, divorce him. All of this crazy stuff,” she said to Cooper. “And, like, he doesn’t even like to say divorce. So I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings.” “And then one night, I broke down and I’m like: ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? Like, you don’t know him. You don’t know who he is. And if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.”

Biles Looking To Break More Records: 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Biles will make her much anticipated return to competitive gymnastics in August. The seven-time Olympic medalist shocked the world at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she withdrew from multiple events to focus on her mental health.

The 27-year-old would be the oldest woman in two decades to qualify for the Olympics. Anna Hatch was 26 during the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Biles will also be the first U.S. female gymnast since Dominique Dawes to qualify at least three times for the Olympics. Biles will have a chance to break her tie with Shannon Miller for most Olympic medals (seven) by an American gymnast. So far Biles is proving she will be a huge factor in August.

Simone Biles Fans Should Be Supporting Her Olympic Run

If Biles fans truly wished her well, then they would be encouraging her as she travels the road to the Olympics. What’s the weird obsession with her man? He’s basically minding his business and being calm and collected, which is what Biles seems to adore about her man.

Who else LOVES seeing Simone Biles, Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles on the podium?! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Kjv011FKn1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) May 19, 2024

Not all of the people licking shots at Owens are Biles fans, clearly. There are a lot of trolls who want to put doubt into her confident mind. They don’t care that she’s had extreme battles with mental health and even withdrew from multiple events in the Olympics because of her struggles.

There should have been nothing but congratulations for Biles as she competed against 13 other medalists from the Olympics, World Championships and/or Pan American Games this weekend, including Tokyo Olympic floor champion Jade Carey and six-time world championship medalist Shilese Jones.

Simone Biles Wins All-Around Gold At Core Hydration Classic

Biles came out on top at the Core Hydration Classic on Saturday winning the all-around gold and announcing her presence as true challenger to regain her No. 1 World ranking before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer.

14.55 for Simone Biles with this beam set! #CoreClassic pic.twitter.com/BdU03p8MCO — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) May 18, 2024

Biles crushed the field. Her overall score of 59.500 was nearly two full points better than all-around silver medalist Shilese Jones and more than four points clear of bronze medalist Jordan Chiles. Her performance earned her a gold medal on floor exercise and silver medals in the uneven bars and balance beam.

The living legend is used to living in the public eye but explains that she will continue to get defensive when her loved ones are targets.

“Because for me, it’s like: ‘Talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never,’” she said. “Because I’ve been in the limelight long enough where I can brush things off…But I only cry about it because I can’t clap back. Just know that.”

Simone Biles is once again clapping back and fans and trolls who attack her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens (Photo: Getty Images)

That’s why she’s even competing in these Olympics and going through the physical rigors that it takes to compete.

She found a strength in her union with Owens that has allowed her to do what she wants to do and know that she is protected and loved regardless of the choices she makes. Biles is as strong as ever and much of the credit should be given to her supportive husband. Isn’t that the point of marriage?

Some people have issues, and they are surfacing with an unfounded attack on Simone Biles’s husband. If you don’t support him, she doesn’t want your support at all.



More TSL Stories: