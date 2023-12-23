“Mr. Simone Biles” Says He’s “The Catch” And Reveals How His Gymnast GOAT Wife Pursued And Bagged Him

There is another NFL romance where the storyline rivals that of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: the marriage of gymnast Simone Biles and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Recently, Mr. Simone Biles sat down on “The Pivot” podcast, with Biles dotingly watching on the sideline, explaining how she is the one who pursued him initially or, in her words, “I know what I like and I know what I want.”

Simone Knows What She Wants

“She pulled me, man,” Owens revealed on the podcast. “I just got to Houston; I have probably been there for seven months. I was single at the time, so I’m just living being myself, and COVID had just hit, but I just went to Arizona and one of my boys was like, ‘Yo you got to check out this app.’ It was called Raya at the time. It was a dating app, but you have to go through certain criteria to make sure you are who you are.” “Literally I had been on the app for a few days, and then she pops up,” Owens continued. “I’m like, ‘Hmmm, gynmastics?’ I never paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity. I’m like, I’ll see what’s up. I swiped her and it said we matched. I go do my workout, and when I come back, I get some likes on my Instagram, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this might be…’

However, a young Owens, just entering his third year in the league, still wanted to play, so he wasn’t pressed, but he was pleasantly surprised at her applying pressure.

Unexpected Love

“I still waited (to respond) until I took a shower and I picked up my phone and she instant messaged me like, ‘Hey!’ and then I thought this got to be fake. I didn’t know who she was at the time, but I saw she had a whole lot of followers, so she must be good (at gymnastics),” he said.

Biles’ list of accomplishments is unparalleled. She holds numerous World Championship And Olympic medals and has several gymnastic moves named after her, a testament to her innovative and pioneering spirit in the sport. Her relentless pursuit of excellence has redefined women’s gymnastics, setting a new standard for future generations.

Still, he had no idea he had motion with the living GOAT of gymnastics until one day they went out, and people were frozen when they realized Simone Biles was in their presence. Fast-forward to the present day, and the two are married and living every young athlete’s dream.

Two NFL fairytale romances are evolving, and the Biles-Owens story is just as intriguing.