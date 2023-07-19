Gabby Douglas Announces Return To Gymnastics Two Weeks After Simone Biles Makes Her Big Announcement | Paris Olympics In 2024 Could Be Overflowing With Legends

Gabby Douglas surely has noticed the recent Simone Biles announcement, and now Douglas has decided to provide Biles some potential competition at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The three-time Olympic gold medalist announced on July 13 through her Instagram account that she is returning to gymnastics, her news coming nearly two weeks after Biles made her own announcement.

Gabby Douglas announces her return back to gymnastics. (Photo:@BleacherReport/ Twitter screenshot)

Message Received

She shared a photo of herself in action to her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a long message attached to it.

“Hey guys long time no post. As you all know i stepped back from the socials and in that time i did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began,” she continued. “It’s so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears.”

She then quickly shared some more personal issues.

“For many years, i’ve had an ache in my heart,” Douglas wrote. “But i didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i’ve found peace. i wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing.”

Douglas finished the post by teasing her comeback and showing gratitude for the support of her fans.

“I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor, and even more grateful for all of your support and love. it truly means so much, there’s so much to be said but for now…. let’s do this #2024,” she concluded.

Legendary

The 27-year-old last competed in 2016 Rio Olympics, as part of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team that won gold in team competition. Douglas stepped away after she shared in 2017 that the former U.S. national team doctor Larry Nassar abused her as well.

Nassar served as the team doctor for 18 years and abused over 160 women. He was recently stabbed several times in a Florida Federal prison.

As for Douglas, she would have a chance to add to her legacy. In 2012, she became the first Black woman to win gold in the individual all-around event at the London Olympics.

Now, she will have the chance to be the oldest woman to ever qualify for the U.S. gymnastics team if she makes it.