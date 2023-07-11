Karma: Disgraced Former Sports Doctor Larry Nassar, Who Sexually Abused Hundreds Of Women, Stabbed Multiple Times In Jail

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of female Olympic and college gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times, reportedly as many as 10, by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida, according to reports.

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.https://t.co/mCLT0a6VG5 — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) July 11, 2023

Guards Assigned To Nassar Worked Multiple Overtime Shifts In A Row

The incident happened on Sunday, July 9, at the United States Penitentiary Coleman where Nassar is serving 40 to 175 years on his sexual assault conviction. He is said to have suffered a collapsed lung and to be in stable condition following the attack.

According to the report, the officers guarding the unit where Nassar was held were working mandated overtime shifts because of staffing shortages. These particular guards reportedly had worked several overtime shifts in a row, with the shortages, according to officials, making it harder for officers to guard inmates and respond to emergencies. Nassar was stabbed in the neck two times, twice in the back and six times in the chest. As reported by CBS News, that’s according to Jose Rojas, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 506, which represents employees at the prison.

“An inmate was assaulted at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Coleman II, in Summerville, Florida,” the Bureau of Prisons reported. “Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger. An internal investigation is ongoing.”

Nassar Preyed On And Sexually Abused Hundreds Of Young Women

Nassar is serving his sentence for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Nassar also pleaded guilty in a separate case to possessing images of child sexual abuse.

The Department of Justice launched a probe into the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s handling of the allegations of sexual abuse made against Nassar, and its decision to not prosecute two agents accused of mishandling the case.

USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman slammed the FBI for failing to take their complaints seriously, failing to protect them and hundreds of others, and allowing Nassar’s sick predation to continue.

As a result of these convictions, USA Gymnastics has paid $380 million in settlements to the victims. Michigan State has paid $500 million in settlements.