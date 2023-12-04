Green Bay Packers Fans Want Taylor Swift To Know That Simone Biles Is Highly Favored As Queen Cheesehead

Football is known for its layered storylines outside of the pigskin. This season, with the romance between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift becoming a talking point during NFL games, another romance should also be in the conversation: the relationship between U.S. Olympian Simone Biles and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

The spirit of the Packers fans was in full swing last night during the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, as the fans wanted the world to know that they are holding up Simone Biles over Taylor Swift.

The signs were in the air proclaiming, “We’re Not Here To See Taylor, We Wanna See Simone!” Biles gave the crowd what they wanted, kissing her husband on the sideline to kick off the game, which one up’s the infamous Taylor Swift appearances in the suites.

First Simone Biles And Then The Loss

The seven-time Olympic medalist, fresh off her “married girl summer,” attended the game and showed her support from the sidelines during the frigid night in Green Bay. In the unofficial battle of romances, Biles has the ravenous and storied fan base of Green Bay behind her, and it is clear that now, when going head-to-head, Biles will be used as a talking point by the fans in the battle of supportive celebrities.

The game was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first start at the iconic Lambeau Field, ending in a loss. Previous matchups between the Chiefs and the Packers during regular season were at Arrowhead Stadium, and Mahomes faced a knee injury in 2019. Also, Mahomes reportedly hasn’t take part in preseason contests between the teams.

The Packers had a mid-season losing streak under head coach Matt LaFleur and first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, but the win gave them a boost for a postseason berth.

For Love, it was redemption from the first time he faced the Chiefs back on Nov. 7, 2021, when he made his first NFL start against the Chiefs when Aaron Rodgers was out because of COVID-19. Love lost that game 13-7.

Love Day

Now the tide has turned after 12 games as the Green Bay QB1, who finished 25 of 36 passing for 267 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” said Love during the postgame presser. “For me personally, obviously I’ve had this game circled for a long time. My first start, obviously, didn’t play how I wanted to the first game. So to be able to see these guys again and get the victory is huge. It’s just a great team win tonight. Everybody just balled out, so it was an awesome win.”

Simone Biles offers an alternative to the Kelce-Swift noise for Green Bay, but in the world of high-profile athlete relationships, Biles-Owens is now a contender backed by the energy of Lambeau Field.