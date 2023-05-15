Newlyweds Jonathan Owens And Simone Biles Head To Green Bay For “New Beginnings” | Owens’ NFL Career And Personal Life Took Off At The Same Time

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens made headlines recently for their courthouse wedding. The two also had a private ceremony for family and friends in Mexico in early May. Now the newly married couple announced they are making a move to Green Bay after Owens signed a deal with the Packers on May 12.

Owens has had to grind for everything he has earned in the NFL, but it seems like things are finally paying off for the 27-year-old safety.

Photo: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens in the Green Bay Packers office signing his new contract. (Photo: Screenshot from Owens Twitter account)

Who Is Jonathan Owens?: Humble Beginnings

Every sports fan knows his gold medal Olympic gymnast wife Biles, but many don’t know much about him. Owens is from St Louis and played his high school football at Christian Brothers College. He went undrafted out of Missouri Western State University in 2018.

While in college, he earned second team all-conference honors for the Division II Mid America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) conference in his senior season. He had four interceptions and 174 total tackles during his three-year college career.

The Arizona Cardinals signed him to a deal as an undrafted free agent, but he didn’t play his rookie season due to an ACL tear he suffered in OTAs and spent the 2018 season on injured reserve. They released the 5-foot-10 safety right before the start of the 2019 season and he signed with the Texans.

Owens has played for the Texans from 2019-22 and had his best season in 2022. He had 111 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, and a sack. He was signed to a two-year deal worth $1.39 million deal on Dec. 9, 2021, after spending majority of his Texans career bouncing back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster.

The six year veteran is projected to compete for the starting strong safety position with the Packers. The details of his new deal were not released.

Happy Wife, Happy Life

Biles and Owens both seem to be pretty excited about the move to Green Bay. Owens is somewhat used to the cold weather after growing up in Missouri, but Biles is not. She grew up in Houston area and meet Owens in 2020 while he was playing for the Texans.

She tweeted, “Please send all green bay recommendations!!!!! food, things to do, etc.”

Owens just simply tweeted out a collage of pictures with him and Biles that had the caption, “New Beginnings #Year6.”

The newlyweds will look to make Green Bay home for a while. The Packers are looking to usher in a new era post Aaron Rodgers. The longtime Packers quarterback was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. The team now turns to Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. They also will have a new look in their secondary with them not re-signing veteran safety Adrian Amos.