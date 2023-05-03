“I’m Checking Him” | Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Calls Out Packers First-Round Pick Lukas Van Ness’ Dad For Hitting Son’s GF On Backside

Last Thursday was a dream come true for 272 NFL players as they heard their names called in the NFL draft. One of those names called was Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 13 pick.

As the family celebrated the pick, Van Ness’ dad got a little handsy with his son’s girlfriend. In fact, he tapped her on the backside as if she was a teammate of her son’s.

While no one in the family seemed to make a fuss about the ordeal, it really bothered the social media moshpit whose lives depend on criticizing and analyzing the lives of others. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was one of the offended parties who took to Twitter to express what he would’ve done if his dad did something like that.

“Ok, ok, ok… look, if my dad touched my lady ass on draft night or anytime, I’m checkin him!!!” Baker wrote on Friday. “ESPECIALLY if he still with my mom. Maybe that’s just me though, I didn’t grow up wit my pops so maybe that’s it. “… aye also! There’s nothing wrong with being a day 2 guy!! Just work!!” Baker, a second-round pick (No. 36 overall) by the Cardinals in 2017, added.

Lukas Van Ness’ Dad with a double ass slap on national tv #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NbDf1RtAMQ — RGF (@rgfray1) April 28, 2023

It did seem to be a little overkill by dad, but if LVN didn’t see anything wrong with it, who are we to judge?

Van Ness Will Help Packers Immediately

With top pass rusher Rashad Gary’s return still uncertain, the Packers took the 6-foot-5 and 272-pound edge rusher. In his last two seasons at Iowa Van Ness totaled 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

But it’s Van Ness’ versatility, both as a dominant run stopper and good pass rusher, that made him a coveted pick for the “Go Pack Go.”

With the team trading future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets prior to the draft, the defense will be called upon to be a real strength of the team as they break in fourth-year signal-caller Jordan Love.

Budda Baker Requested Trade. Packers?

The Packers didn’t do much to address their safety issues in the draft or free agency, and with Baker requesting a trade, rumors have surfaced that he could definitely be an option.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro would be an instant upgrade and give the Packers the type of all-around safety not seen in Lambeau Field since Hall of Famer Leroy Butler.

That’s how good Baker is, and if the Packers are serious about aiding the aforementioned Love with a strong defense, adding Baker makes all kinds of sense.