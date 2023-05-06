“These Jerseys Are Used To Give To Players Selected In The First Round and Have Sentimental Meaning” | Two USC Students Arrested For Allegedly Stealing NFL Draft Night Jerseys

The 2023 NFL draft saw 272 players have their names called in what is a life-changing opportunity that most can only dream about. As those players are chosen and come to the podium to greet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, they pose for pictures with the jersey of the franchise that just selected them.

Those jerseys are then put away for the players to take home as a sentimental gift to remember their special night. For something that routinely goes off without a blip, this year was a little different as over $1K in jerseys were stolen from some of the draft areas backstage, and the two alleged thiefs were caught on surveillance.

They happened to be two USC students, Jude Ocanas and Eric Lambkins who were covering the draft for journalism school. Ocanas and Lambkins were credentialed through Annenberg Media, a digital media outlet under Southern Cal’s journalism program.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚@KCKPDChief has arrested two journalism students from @USCAnnenberg who were visiting Kansas City to report on the NFL draft.



Eric Lambkins (40) and Jude Ocañas (19) stole 3 first-round draft jerseys from the #Cowboys, #Vikings and #49ers. pic.twitter.com/9Fug0BsclG — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) May 4, 2023

Duo Allegedly Stole Niners, Cowboys And Vikings Jerseys

According to surveillance, the duo could be seen entering a room designated, “talent waiting room,” with a bag and that looked “fuller” when they came out of that room. They allegedly packed up jerseys with the No. 1 on them from the Niners, Cowboys and Vikings.

“These jerseys are used to give to players selected in the first round of the NFL draft and have a very sentimental meaning,” Kansas City Missouri Police Detective Craig Leach described in the report.

According to reports, the two culprits have since posted bond, and have returned to campus. That has to be pretty embarrassing to have the distinct honor to cover such a big event, only to be accused of stealing and ending up in a Kansas City jail cell.

Embarrassment for the two ostensible kleptos, and for the school for sending them cross country only to have them make the news like this.

Two men who were arrested last week on allegations that they stole jerseys from a restricted area at the NFL Draft have been identified as student journalists at the University of Southern Californiahttps://t.co/Tz0eS4dYmm — KTLA (@KTLA) May 5, 2023

Defense Attorney Believes Reputation Of Both Will Serve Them Well

David Bell, the defense attorney who will represent Ocanas and Lambkins, believes the reputations of both will serve them well in the eyes of the court.

“Out of respect for our system of justice, we are not going to comment on the evidence outside of the courtroom.

“We are confident that the unique set of circumstances in this case, combined with the extraordinary reputations of Mr. Lambkins and Mr. Ocanas, will result in a fair and equitable resolution to all parties involved.”

Maybe the bigger surprise is neither was kicked out of school for their actions.