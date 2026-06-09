‘I’m Gonna Pop Him In His Rib Cage’: Stephon Marbury Calls For Knicks To Retaliate Against Dirty International Play Of Victor Wembanyama

The New York Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and once again the tactics of Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has been called into question.

Early in the first quarter, with just around 5 minutes left on the clock. Brunson was fighting for position near the free-throw line against Wembanyama. Wemby placed his hand on the back of Brunson’s head and neck.

He then gave a hard downward shove that sent Brunson to the floor. No whistle was blown by the officials, and play moved down the court. It was a clear flagrant foul, and typical of the suspect physicality that Wemby exhibits when frustrated or trying to turn the tide of a game. He elbowed Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid earlier in the playoffs. Despite his history of cheap shots above the neck, the referees never went to the replay monitor to review the contact, and the league has not issued any statement regarding the play.

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Former Knicks star Stephon Marbury said Wembanyama’s dirty tactics are consistent with the accepted style of play in international basketball.

Starbury Says Knicks Should Retaliate Against Wemby For Bullying Brunson

In a video from his car on Tuesday morning after the Knicks lost to the Spurs 115-111 in a league-aided Game 3 with President Trump in attendance, Marbury broke it down for the disgruntled Knicks fans.

"Wemby's international…they play dirty overseas…If I watch film & see Wemby throw somebody on my team, next game I'm gonna pop him so hard…After y'all watch film what he did to Jalen Brunson…you better make sure you put that knife in his neck…next game"



– Stephon Marbury pic.twitter.com/796bcroaov — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 9, 2026

“Wemby’s international … They play dirty overseas. … If I watch film and see Wemby throw somebody on my team, next game I’m gonna pop him in his rib cage so hard with my elbow that he’s gonna fall and drop to the ground and wish he would never put his hands on me. …After y’all watch film what he did to Jalen Brunson … you better make sure you put that knife in his neck … next game.”

The referees seemed to allow plenty of physicality but in the end the calls seemed to favor the Spurs. Marbury says the Knicks have to retaliate in some way to protect their superstar point guard going forward.

Fans React To Marbury Suggesting Retaliation Against Wemby’s Dirty Tactics

Knicks fans didn’t like that foul on Brunson, nor the physical play that seemed directed at stopping him specifically. However, some suggested retaliating in-game wouldn’t be the wisest tactic.

“Starbury losing the plot. Ignore his advice and focus on how to win game four, not get revenge,” one fan said. “Yeah I’m getting someone disposable to run and truck wimpy just like those guys have done Brunson, Towns and SGA. It’s just a common foul but you watch it will be a flagrant if you do it too wimpy. I totally agree with Marbury if you don’t give it back, they will keep doing it,” another fan who agreed with Starbury said. “we’re doing the dirty player thing? against a french guy who’s barely past being a teenager? what happened to ‘new yawk tuff’ you guys sound like a bunch of ballerinas,” one Spurs fan said in Wemby’s defense. “Wemby had two clear flagrants that were no calls. The game is physical sure and the refs let slide on both sides, but the foul disparity is too great to ignore,” added one netizen pointing out the clear disparity in foul calls and manipulation of the game by referees.

Knicks fans and Spurs fans continue to go at it off the court and in the arenas. The NBA has definitely allowed the Spurs to get away with flagrant fouls in order to match the natural physicality of the Knicks. The Spurs aren’t overall as physical as the Knicks. Wemby throwing elbows and tossing players to the ground is dirty in the eyes of many, but whatever it takes to get this series to six or seven games.