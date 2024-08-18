“She’s Trying To Get Her Husband Cut”: Fans React To Simone Biles’ “Embarrassing” Choice Of Outfit For Chicago Bears Game

Simone Biles doesn’t deserve the ribbing she’s getting on social media for wearing a Packers jacket to a Chicago Bears game, but she also has to read the room better.

The Bears and the Packers hate each other, are NFC North Division rivals with a history dating back 103 years.

The gymnast, who is married to former Packers player Jonathan Owens — who now plays for the Chicago Bears — rocked a custom jacket with Jonathan Owens’ image in a Packers uniform all over it.

Read The Room, Simone!



It didn’t look like the Chicago Bears fans were feeling the jacket once they realized it was a Packers ensemble. If Simone was trying to endear herself to Bears fans then she failed miserably, but that’s also her husband’s fault.

Where’s The New Bears jacket?

One FAcebook user blamed Owens: “How Embarrassing for Simone that her husband let her come to the game in that.”

One X user said Owens was “trying to get her husband cut” (from the Bears).

She definitely was showing support for her husband, who has had a love-hate relationship with her fans ever since he said he was “the catch” in the relationship. While Biles is probably basking in the historic glory of winning more gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and establishing herself as the gymnastics GOAT, the jacket is almost a shot at Owens’ new team.

That wasn’t her intention, but social media went crazy when the video dropped.

Simone Biles on the sideline for The Bears game today…in a Packers jacket 👀 pic.twitter.com/navKxOw9Zm — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 17, 2024

Social Media Reacts To Simone Biles Wearing Packers Jacket To Bears Game

When your name is buzzing like Simon Biles is and you’re married to an NFL player, battling on social media with offensive people, former gymnasts trying to shade your Team USA squad and licking off at Trump’s “Black jobs” comments, all eyes are on you.



One X user gave her some grace and blamed the Chicago Bears organization for not sending a celebrity of her stature some damn team gear.



“I place the full blame on @ChicagoBears for @Simone_Biles being on the sideline at Soldier Field in a Packers jacket. Get her some Bears apparel before these people start a damn riot! 😂😂😂”



I am placing full blame on @ChicagoBears for @Simone_Biles being on the sideline at Soldier Field in a Packers jacket. Get her some Bears apparel before these people start a damn riot! 🤣🤣🤣 — Casanova Black (@JHollins) August 17, 2024

This is a rough one because it could have been avoided. Biles doesn’t seem to be into football like that, just into her husband.

Related: ‘Y’all Are Blatantly Being Disrespectful To My Relationship and My Husband’: Simone Biles Tires Of Fans’ Weird Obsession With Jonathan Owens

However, they both have to be more in tune with the atmosphere, especially concerning division rivals.

Any hint of favoring the enemy on Biles’ part can hurt Owens’ standings with the fans. In the aftermath of this total gaffe, she should have plenty of Bears gear on the way.