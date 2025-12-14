‘He’s Not Ready. He’s Not Close’: Shedeur Sanders Fans Accused Of Making ‘Pitiful’ Excuses For Rookie QB After 31-3 Loss to Bears

Shedeur Sanders came to play on the road on a cold and windy day against a Chicago Bears team (10-4) that wanted blood from the beginning of Sunday’s game. But Shedeur Sanders’ teammates wanted none of the smoke. Early in the 31-3 loss, Shedeur was blasted on a sack by an uncontested rusher who had a red carpet to the QB. It was an indication that this would be one of the stiffest tests of his four–game career as an NFL starter.

Cleveland Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders had a rough outing in a 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears in his fourth career start. Shedeur haters are accusing his fans of making excuses for his poor play. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders Has Three-Interception Day: Fans Blame Ineptitude Of Supporting Cast

Sanders’ perfect pass to Jerry Jeudy in the endzone that unfathomably ended up in the hands of a Chicago Bears defender pretty much summed up what Shedeur is working with. It didn’t get much better as Sanders followed up a career game last week with a rough performance against a Bears defense that had him under rush pressure 70 percent of the time.

No. 12’s fans immediately realized that Shedeur was basically balling for self on Sunday, with one pointing out Shedeur’s positives and insisting that the poor results are not the fault of Deion’s son.

“Shedeur Sanders with 2 GREAT throws: 1) A perfect dime again downfield to Isaiah Bond while getting hit! 2) A perfect TD dime to Jerry Jeudy, only for him to drop the ball into the hands of Jaylon Johnson. If it’s not Kevin Stefanski, it’s others costing Shedeur.”

Shedeur Sanders with 2 GREAT throws:



1) A perfect dime again downfield to Isaiah Bond while getting hit!



2) A perfect TD dime to Jerry Jeudy, only for him to drop the ball into the hands of Jaylon Johnson.



If it’s not Kevin Stefanski, it’s others costing Shedeur.



🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/YdWjunqogm — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) December 14, 2025

“Let’s name Shedeur Sanders the starting QBs rest of the year but let’s pull his offensive line from him & send him out there with 3s & 4s lmfao this is bullshit to say the least,” said another fan unhappy with the way the franchise has handled Shedeur.

The fact that Jerry jeudy was trying to big time shedeur sanders on the sidelines the last two weeks jus to do this is nasty pic.twitter.com/IeOGyTBugM — John (@iam_johnw) December 14, 2025

Another fan couldn’t hold back the disgust with Jerry Jeudy who has sabotaged several potential great gains for Sanders and the Browns with amateur plays since Shedeur took over as starting quarterback.

RELATED: ‘Nobody Is Checking For You’: Cleveland Browns Fans Say Jerry Jeudy Is Not Justin Jefferson Elite So He Shouldn’t Be Screaming At Shedeur Sanders

“The fact that Jerry jeudy was trying to big time shedeur sanders on the sidelines the last two weeks jus to do this is nasty.”

Anti-Shedeur Contingent Says His Fans Are Making Excuses Because He’s Not Ready TO Start In NFL

Other fans weren’t buying the excuses for Sanders and used the rough outing – another in a long season of embarrassing losses for the 3-11 franchise – as fuel to rekindle the narrative that the Cleveland Browns rookie isn’t a good player and has no future in the NFL.

“He just took a sack after holding the ball for 8 seconds. He’s not ready. He’s not close,” one fan criticized. “The excuses they make for this guy is pitiful,” another fan quipped. “Anyone but the guy who can’t complete more than 33% of his passes or put anything more than a FG up,” said another fan noting the excuses that fans are giving Sanders for his performance in a blowout loss to the Bears. “Yall blaming everybody but the real problem. Sanders.” Shedeur didn’t come close his 364 yard and three touchdown performance from last week. He had just 177 yards passing, three picks and no touchdown pass. It was just one of those days along the road of a losing season with a team possessing no incentive beyond personal pride to win. Shedeur Sanders Outshined By Caleb Williams On Sunday Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams made some fabulous plays, and the second-year QB continues his progression as a rising star in the NFL at the position. Williams completed 17/28 passes for 242 yards with two passing scores. He had a robust 112.5 QB rating and solid 60.7 completion percentage.

Have a day, Shedeur Sanders!



18/35 177 yards

3 INT

5 sacks taken

0 touchdowns

2 carries, 24 yards

31-3 Loss



The Cleveland Browns got their guy. pic.twitter.com/yGWTwvqsM0 — Marvin Parsells (@MarvinParsells) December 14, 2025

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t started five games in the NFL and every single game he starts is an indictment on who he will be five seasons from now. It’s rather comical when you think about it but it’s also very telling how polarizing he is and how passionately people want him to fail or succeed. It’s a phenomenon the likes of which we haven’t seen in some time.

RELATED: Reports Say Kevin Stefanski Wants Out Of ‘Constant Circus’ In Cleveland: Losing HC Is Tired Of Being Second-Guessed About Handling Of Shedeur Sanders

We knew that when Shedeur did hit the field with this terrible team that he would be challenged. So far, he has met most of the challenges and is surviving the dig days of a lost season where the organization prefers the team lose anyway and no one is playing for anything other than the starting quarterback.