‘Why Would You Even Try To Play Me Like That?’ Paris Club Tries to Charge Tipsy Simone Biles $26K For Champagne. She’s Still Not Used To Dark Side Of Celebrity Expectations

Simone Biles had an eventful Paris Olympics experience. It seemed as if she was in the middle of everything great and controversial that transpired during these Paris Games as it pertains to gymnastics.

She wasn’t shy in her competition and even less shy to mix it up with folks on social media. More than ever, we have seen her come into her own as a woman, now married and ready to enter the next phase of her celebrity life. She wants to live it up, but also misses the privacy that’s lost with being in the spotlight, which of course has its perks and its setbacks.

Not being able to get wasted in peace is one of them. Biles overindulged at a post-Olympics party and almost got took for $26,000.



Simone Biles Charged $26K For Bottle Of Champagne

In a recent TikTok video, Biles shares how a club in Paris tried to charge her $26,000 for a single bottle of champagne while partying after the 2024 Olympics. She was baffled by the expensive bottle of alcohol and ended up not purchasing it that night.

On Monday, she recalled the incident calling it “insane” how the Paris club tried to dupe her after the Closing Ceremony. Fans, who clearly have no idea about upscale clubs, bottle service and upcharging celebrities and rich business travelers, supported Biles’ complaints and questioned why they would even want to charge her so much.

Biles, who is a sharp-minded individual believes it’s due to her celebrity and her title as the GOAT gymnast, but also expressed that the fame and celebrity can be a burden to bear and “sometimes the attention, I’d rather not have it.”

Biles who is the center of social media conversation often concerning her hair, her husband, and anything else you can think of, expressed how she sometimes wishes to party and enjoy life like a normal girl and not worry over people’s stares.

Celebrities Get Stared At and Charged Exorbitant Prices For Champagne: Get Used To It

Simone dear, sorry to tell you that if you don’t like people staring at you then stay in the house. You’re easily one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, and the image of your athletic excellence is fresh in the minds of everyone as the Olympics just ended and you have been busy creating coverage for yourself with active social media engagement.

According to Page Six, Biles said: You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane…Obviously, I didn’t buy it. But why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that’s wild. And I don’t know, sometimes the attention, I’d rather not have it. I’d rather just be as normal as possible… I don’t know.

Biles can be upset, but all of this comes with the territory. You can’t go hard for fame and then complain about its ups and downs. Even during the Olympic Games, Biles once admitted how she couldn’t enjoy food in the cafeteria due to the buzz over her presence. She said she had to buy a couple of days’ worth of food for her room to avoid fans and enjoy her personal time.

Poor Simone, but again, that comes with being world famous. There are plenty of people who would love to trade places with her. Everyone assumed an already iconic career was over after she backed out of competition during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after she was experiencing the “twisties” and battling mental health challenges.

She caused quite a stir when she first announced that she would be returning to the sport to try to qualify for the 2024 games. Biles is the oldest American gymnast to qualify for the Olympics since 1952 and is the fifth-oldest American gymnast to ever compete in the Olympics.

As she tore through competition at various meets and the Olympic qualifiers the excitement swelled. When she not only performed well but dominated by sweeping three gold medals from this year’s event, boosting her total of Olympic medals to 11 along with 30 World Championship medals, all eyes were back on the diminutive dynamo whose legs seem to have personal springboards built into them.

After the drama of the tightly-contested events and Jordan Chiles being stripped of her bronze, Biles partied hard and kept all of her fans updated, especially when she was hungover.

Biles took to Instagram stories on Monday, August 12 to update her followers on the reason for her sickness. Behind the text was a clip from a party where the crowd was cheering and holding up an American flag.

In another clip, Biles and her family went to L’Arc, where partygoers were celebrating alongside a sign that read, “Gym Legend Simone Biles.”

She also posted an image of her and her sister Adria Biles in a popular nightclub in Paris, so they were making the rounds. Biles didn’t make any bones about it that she was throwing them back and a bit tipsy up in the club.

In a snapshot on Instagram, she penned how she was feeling unwell after her night out. Later she even revealed she got a Hermes bag as a gift from her parents as she captioned in Threads, “Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents.”

Definitely had the tipsy Twitter fingers.

Simone Biles Offends Chicago Bear Fans By Wearing Jonathan Owens-themed Packers Jacket

Biles certainly lived it up the past two months and now she will focus her energy on supporting her husband Jonathan Owens and his Chicago Bears team, projected to surprise the NFL this season.



Her first appearance in Chicago created a stir, as Biles was widely-mocked for wearing a jacket with images of her husband wearing a Green Bay Packers uniform. She totally offended some Chicago Bears fans.

With all due respect, Simone Biles gotta throw that jacket in the trash ASAP.



Barstool Sports’ Mike Balice posted a video of the seven-time gold medalist walking onto Soldier Field in Chicago and wrote, “Simone Biles should be stripped of all her medals after wearing Packers gear while cheering for the Bears. Yeah, yeah I get it, her husband played for the Packers and it’s an Owens themed jacket, but this is just wrong.”

She responded to the backlash: “it’s okay to let up off my neck every once in a while.”

Biles is officially an A-lister and she will have to continue to find ways to deal with her rising fame and the intrusiveness of fans.