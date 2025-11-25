‘Meanwhile Michael Irvin Son Claiming To Be From The Trenches’: Shedeur Sanders’ Captivating Presence Has NFL Fans Watching Cleveland Browns For First Time

As Shedeur Sanders continues his rise in Cleveland and brings wins to a losing Browns franchise, the microphones that he’s accustomed to speaking into will be in front of his face more and more. This also gives Shedeur a chance to offer more insight into who he is and what his father Deion Sanders actually instilled in the child of a football legend.

“I was always great at understanding perspectives and stuff. Because you got to really take a deep dive into how we grew up,” Shedeur told reporters in a recent press conference. “When I grew up, my dad (Deion Sanders) had us in a 30,000 square foot home and after that he took us to go play ball in the inner city. After that we transferred and he moved us across down because he wanted us to get that dog in us. To have that mentality to have that “it” factor in us. So, then we went to charter schools, and I don’t know if your’e familiar with charter schools, but they aren’t the best. But you have a lot of people from different situations that you have to be able to adapt to.”

Sanders says his father provided them with a rich lifestyle, but he also balanced it out by making sure they understood how life was for everyone. Keeping faith first is also big to Deion who has encountered some challenging medical issues recently. Shedeur says this entire circus from Draft Day until now has tested his faith.

Shedeur added:

“So that’s where all those core things of being able to relate and understand… but now being that I went through everything the past six months. It led me to a whole different understanding. It led me in my own experience with God. With having faith. Nobody else can help you in your situation but God. That’s why I’m truly thankful and happy. This is the first time I was never half stretched. I did the work. I did everything in my power that I could do. So the rest was left up to him.”

Social Media Is Locked In On Shedeur Sanders’ Every Word

Fans continue to have a wide array of comments and reactions to Sanders’ pressers. His presence has brought many new eyeballs to Browns games.

“Meanwhile Michael Irvin’s son claiming to be from the trenches,” said one fan who is proud of Shedeur’s grounded personality. “Never watched a Browns game EVER til this day congrats 12 #RamsHousetho,” said one LA Rams fan who claims to never have watched the Browns until Shedeur’s first start. “Niner fan…First time I’ve ever tuned in to watch a Browns game…just watch this kid prove everyone wrong. Best of luck to him,” another fan interjected. “He brags different and that’s exactly why the industry or any coach could NEVER humble him. His father made sure of it,” said another fan, celebrating Deion’s job raising his sons.

There Are Still Shedeur Sanders Haters Running Rampant: See Rex Ryan

“Rex Ryan is gonna find a way to hate on this,” one fan commented on X.

Back in October, the former Jets head coach went on “Get Up” and randomly aired out Shedeur:

“This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

These criticisms still continue to come from the peanut gallery after Shedeur does something positive, so it was expected that haters would criticize his game or the level of competition. He showed real flashes of potential and managed the game in the midst of great pressure and the eyes of the football world being on him.

People have all kinds of opinions concerning the NFL’s most polarizing player, who has only played six quarters of pro ball. Going back to his jersey being among the highest sold in the NFL during preseason and the way the local kids flock to him in public, it’s undeniable that Sanders makes people feel something.

It’s undeniable that the Cleveland Browns, though one of the NFL’s oldest franchise’s, is also one of its most unremarkable and least followed, especially by the younger generation. From the mundane uniform colors to the lack of flair to the three playoff seasons in the last 22 years, led by a litany of super mid to awful quarterbacks with limited offensive ingenuity.

The Cleveland Browns Lose National Relevance As Soon As Shedeur Walks Out The Door

The Cleveland Browns are a huge story with the fifth-round pick, who many still say isn’t a “good quarterback,” and doesn’t have the humility and leadership qualities or work ethic to excel at this level. How many 3-8 teams lead the storylines for the NFL? The ones that have Shedeur Sanders starting. Everyone is invested in his failure and success. People who barely watch football have an opinion on The Sanders Family. A take on who Shedeur is, what he is and who he will be in the NFL and in life.

The Browns organization has to be loving the attention. Head coach Kevin Stefanski can act like this situation is stressing him out but it’s actually helping him keep his job. He’s failed miserably as far as putting an exciting product on the field with a solid direction at the game’s most important position. Instead of being blasted for his losing squad, Stefanski is supported by an anti-Shedeur contingent who enjoys watching the coach cut off his nose to spite his face as he joined in a collusive effort to assassinate Shedeur’s NFL dreams.

With Shedeur getting the nod for a second start, everyone must at least deal with the reality of the situation. Shedeur is the best thing to happen to Cleveland Browns football in recent memory. Like he was at modest HBCU, Jackson State, and with the unheralded Colorado Buffs football program.

How Will Cleveland Browns Handle New Culture With Shedeur Sanders

The culture of this team will have to shift with him at the helm, whether they like mediocrity or not. With the visibility he brings, a light will also shine on the owner, general manager, head coach, staff and talent surrounding him. No longer will Cleveland be able to sneak by with an unwavering fan base, minimal success and little media attention.

The show has come to Cleveland. And everybody better be ready to step their game up. Sanders already has and it’s what he’s conditioned to do.