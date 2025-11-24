‘Don’t Like Seeing That Man Happy, Black and Rich’: Tired Fans Criticize Shedeur Sanders’ ‘Arrogant’ Postgame Interview After Superb NFL Debut Win

Shedeur Sanders’ long-awaited NFL debut went as well as he could have hoped for. He assumed the reins of a 2-8 team with just one week of practice and put up 24 points in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Finally getting his chance to prove haters wrong AND lead his team to victory naturally had Shedeur overjoyed and his post-game interview. He overcame a lot more than just a swarming Vegas Raiders defense. And despite his glorious day there are still oddballs out there who choose to criticize him and try to continue a narrative that is old and outdated at this point.

In his postgame interview Shedeur said:

“The win is crazy, it’s amazing, you know. After one week of practice. Just one week of practice. So imagine what a full offseason will look like. It gets dangerous. But it’s just one week of practice so I’m truly thankful, you know, that everything happened.” Hating Fans Criticize Shedeur Sander For Not Being ‘Humble’ In Celebrating Win

Of course, some social media mouth named Jon Root, who credits himself with living by “Christ, Sports and Culture,” had some negative things to express in Shedeur’s moment of triumph.

“This is one reason why many people aren’t very interested in rooting for Shedeur. This isn’t confidence. It’s arrogance. He talks like his dad, without having the resume & skillset to back it up. Humility would go a long way.”

That rubbed plenty of fans wrong and many gave the social media instigator exactly what he was fishing for.

Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur’s older brother, chimed in with a response and re-post of the negative comments.

“yall boys are funny as hell,” the repost was captioned.

“His dad talked this way before stepping onto the field,” one fan reminded everyone on X. “It’s arrogance to yall because yall don’t understand his confidence,” another fan commented. “Yall feel like he shudnt be confident. He’s not tryna belittle anybody , he’s just a kid that believes in himself. And if that offends you, you’re not the person you think u are. You must be crazy for wanting him to be how yal want. I know a racist when I see one.” “Omg you can’t tell him what tf to say! my goodness, yall are so fucking soft, but then of course you are… you’re a white man,” said another fan. “Bro, these n*ggas don’t like Sanders because he’s a proud black man. It’s not even worth explaining. They don’t like seeing that man happy, black and rich,” a third fan blurted out. “What nfl quarterback isn’t confident? there’s a clear difference between jameis winston and this young qb when it comes to handling the press. you can’t blame him, he’s is his father’s son, after all, and he has a big shadow to step out from in order to become his own man,” said one netizen, blaming Deion for Shedeur lacking the religious simpleton act that Winston sells teams so he can remain in the league.

Shedeur Sanders Showed Plenty To Be Impressed With In NFL Debut Win Over Raiders

Sanders was 11-of-20 for 209 yards, a TD and a pick. He also was able to throw for some huge gains and get his team into scoring position quickly, which past Cleveland Browns quarterbacks lacked.

One fan posted No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward’s season stats to show how Shedeur makes throws that no other rookie and very few starters could make.

“Shedeur Sanders isn’t NFL Ready, but in his 1st game starting, connected on 52 and 66 yd passes, putting the ball in the air for 55 yards on the run, with laser like accuracy, while getting hit in the mouth. Less than 5 QBs can make that throw!,” the fan posted in the caption.

Who knows how good Shedeur Sanders will be? Six quarters of pro ball won’t tell the story. No matter what he does there will be a certain faction of folk who don’t like him for whatever reason. They’ll say it’s because he exhibits the same confidence that guys such as Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel have been lauded for in the past.

Most likely he will still have to leave the Browns to achieve his full potential because outside of Myles Garrett and a few defenders on defense, that team is a mess. Opinions about Shedeur will continue to be as volatile and multi-layered as the ones surrounding Angel Reese. Rarely related to the actual sport and how they play it.