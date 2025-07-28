“I Can’t Pee Like I Used To Pee”: Deion Sanders Had Successful Bladder Removal Surgery For Cancerous Tumor But Future With Buffs Seems Uncertain

Deion Sanders’ mysterious illness has been revealed, but not before he knocked it out like a cornerback head hunting a defenseless receiver back in the 1970s. Coach Prime and his medical team held a press conference to finally give the world insight into what the coach has been battling these past few months as his team continued through Spring and Summer activities with limited participation from their leader.

Coach Prime & Medical Team Reveal Mysterious Illness

Prime’s medical team reports that a cancerous bladder tumor was discovered and successfully removed through surgery. Not sure if that’s the only thing Prime was battling, but it was surely the most urgent.

“Every year Coach goes for a CT scan of his vascular pattern to make sure the blood clots are away,” said Prime’s medical representative at Colorado. So, with this scan everything turned out great from the vascular side. But two weeks later we get a text from his primary care doctor that says I need to talk to you and coach. We need to refer you guys to a urologist. So about three days later we went to see a urologist. The doctor told us Ok, you guys are going to need another procedure. At this point you have a bladder tumor and from there we will go get it removed.” “So we proceeded with the removal of the bladder tumor, it showed very aggressive, High grade…something we call high risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer,” said Prime’s surgeon. Deion Sanders Gets Bladder Removed To Successfully Fight Cancerous Tumor

Prime’s team say they discussed options of treatment in the bladder, and bladder removal as well. Sanders interrupted the surgeon to make it clear to everyone that those options “scared the hell out of him.”

She continued: “Given his commitment to his family and team we elected to go with bladder removal, and I’m pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer.”

The surgeons say they created a new bladder for Coach Prime, and he is ready to get back at it, but in what capacity? Amazing what medicine is capable of these days. Sanders, 57, has been recovering from the cancer at his estate in Prosper, Texas. While the family fed the public little snips of information here and there, friends such as Michael Irvin, Travis Hunter, DeSean Jackson, and Lil Wayne have all visited Coach Prime, showing their support. In fact, Jackson and Hunter fished with him on his pond. It’s something Hunter and Prime did often during their Buffs days, prior to Hunter being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deion Sanders says he lost 25 pounds during the treatment and he still is dealing with post-treatment effects of the bladder situation.



"I can't pee like I used to pee. … I truly depend on Depends. I cannot control my bladder. If you see a porta-potty on the sideline…" — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 28, 2025

These are, however, the kinds of triumphs and tragedies that Shedeur Sanders mentioned amidst his father’s new condition and a draft drop to the fifth round that tested their faith more than ever. While Shedeur continues to impress at Cleveland Browns camp Sanders says he lost 25 pounds during the treatment, and he still is dealing with post-treatment effects of the bladder situation.

With a plan for Prime’s return still unclear, the college football world waits to see how he recovers from this latest setback and triumph. Everyone is wishing him the best.