‘Rolly Would Stop You’: Claressa Shields Says Shannon Sharpe Doesn’t Know Boxing Because He’s Not Buying She Could Beat Male Boxer Rolly Romero 

GWOAT Claressa Shields often says whatever it takes to bring promotions to her fights, attention to women’s combat sports, and put money in her pocket. Since securing a multi-million dollar deal and putting another tough competitor through the ringer in her last fight.

Shields backs up her tough talk in the ring, but she’s also made some claims that people, such as Shannon Sharpe find absurd. Shields once said that she could defeat boxer Keith Thurman, a former unified welterweight world champion. He held the WBA title from 2016 to 2019 and the WBC title from 2017 to 2018.

Claressa Shields Says She Could Beat Male Boxer Rolly Romero

After failing to lure Laila Ali out of retirement, Shields recently proclaimed that she could beat Rolly Romero, a world champion in three weight classes, and Shannon Sharpe straight up told her she was delusional.

Shields said in an interview with Shannon and Chad Ochocinco on “Nightcap” that if she really watched film on Rolly, and had 2-3 months to train, that she would win.

Claressa Shields told Unc Shannon Sharpe that if she really watched film on Rolly and had a whole 2-3 month training camp she would win and he wasn’t going for that 💩 bruh



“If I got belts on the line and two to three months in camp, you’re telling me that Rolly is gonna knock me out in what round?” Shields asked.

Shannon Sharpe Shut Down Shields’ Claim As Pipe Dreams

Sharpe replied, “Rolly would beat you. Yes, Rolly would stop you. I believe Rolly would stop you.” “You are nuts, but I love that for you,” Shields shot back. When you don’t know boxing, you don’t know boxing that well. You don’t know me that well. Did you not see the defense and offense in my last fight?” Sheilds asked, referring to her 10-round, unanimous decision win over longtime rival Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Little Caesars Arena in February. “That was against Franchon,” Sharpe replied. “This is Rolly, a three-division champ.”

Shields says Rolly is not too physically imposing for her after Sharpe reminded her that even at 165 his body “produces more testosterone” than hers.

Claressa Shields Says Her Boxing Skills Would Lift Her To Victory Over Rolly Romero

Shields clarified her position.

“Nobody said I am stronger than Rolly… I’m talking about pure boxing. Skill to skill. You are not looking at skill to skill because you too macho macho,” Shields told Unc.

Sharpe argued that Rolly was skilled as well, but Shields says he is not “better skilled than me.”

Ochocinco Agrees With Shields To A Point

Ocho agreed that Rolly wasn’t as skilled a boxer as Claressa Shields, but he asked Shields if she would be able to protect herself in a 10-round fight. Shields continued to insist that her boxing skills would prevail against Rolly. Sharpe couldn’t get his mind around it, reminding Shield that she never had a fight against a man without head gear.

“If I go and I watch a film on Rolly and I really dissect him and see what he does good and bad I….can beat him. If I really do my homework and prepare…” Shields maintained.

Shields says she would call up all her people, Teofimo Lopez, Terence Crawford and the like to help her prepare. She says “the truth is in the pudding and I would win.”

Fans React To Shannon Sharpe Saying Rolly Romero Would Knock Claressa Shields Out

Fans continue to love Shields’ cocky demeanor and agree that she is probably as “skilled” a fighter as Rolly in their respective lanes. But the power difference that Shannon alludes too can’t be denied.

“Claressa is probably more skilled than Rolly but all Rolly has to do is land 1 shot and Claressa ain’t getting back up and it’s boxing, it will happen,” one fan commented.

“I’m here for it! Sometimes you have to PROVE what everyone is saying….: Let them get in the ring with a “ clause signed before”… She wanna be She-Woman….,” another said.

“nobody cares what shannon sharpe thinks he’s not a professional boxer i’m pretty sure she knows more about her sport than he does,” one Shields fan quipped.

“All she saying is skill for skill she think she could win. Which I could see happening,” one netizen added.

“Let her be confident in her abilities. Why is he trying so hard to tell her she can’t do something?? Esp when it’s all hypothetical anyway,” said a fan who didn’t like the way Sharpe was shutting the GWOAT down.

The majority of comments agreed with Sharpe. Some even said Shields needs a mental health evaluation for suggesting she could defeat Romero.

“I’m calling Bellevue hospital immediately. I believe this woman needs to be checked,” a fan commented. “Yeah she tripping … she think she gon point fight her way to victory … Any male would simply cut the ring off and make it a dog fight .. she might survive one round but eventually she won’t be able to walk forward and the power is gonna show no matter how much defense u got,” said another fan who doesn’t think Shields could outbox a male, but respects her confidence. “I met Claressa Shields during the Shawn Porter vs Danny Garcia fight in NYC, she saw I was a fan and asked if I boxed. She says she could take me, I said “where” she said “I’ve beaten guys bigger than you” lol. She then said she could beat Keith Thurman, and I said cmon sis LOL,” one boxing fan recalled. “Lmao rolly is ass but he will make shields look like a rookie girls ain’t got the same strength as man one punch might kill her ass,” insisted another.

Claressa Shields Got Dropped By Male Sparring Partner That Rolly Annihilated

One boxing fan noted that Romero already put a beating on the same boxer that knocked Claressa down in a video that went viral, of them sparring.

Claressa Shields Vs. Any Male Boxer Would Be Historical and Lucrative

Shields knows how to get engagement and sell a fight. She’s been trying to get boxing to sanction the first-ever fight between a man and woman boxer for years. She always directs her energies towards creating a buzz and generating a bag. Shields knows that if she can get any reputable male fighter to step in the ring, that it would be her greatest payday yet. Regardless of the outcome she would have helped advance women’s boxing to a level it has never seen. Some call her a show pony, but she doesn’t lose and her hand skills are elite against the competition.

Gender wars make money, keep social media buzzing and attract fringe fans like moths to a flame. Shannon can dismiss her all he wants. Eventually Romero, whose career isn’t exactly blooming right now, will respond.