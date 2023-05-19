C’Mon, Ref! Rolly Romero Goes From Knocked Out By Tank Davis To World Champion In His Next Fight, But It Looks Like A Robbery

For most people, Rolando “Rolly” Romero is the guy Gervonta “Tank” Davis knocked out before the last guy, “King” Ryan Garcia. The loss was still fresh for Rolly, but his next fight, which happened on Saturday, saw him become a champion at 140 pounds controversially as a suspect flurry of barely landing punches and an early stoppage gave him the belt

Romero, a Mayweather Promotions fighter, fought Ismael Barroso in Las Vegas on Showtime for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. After looking reluctant throughout the fight, Romero was knocked down by Barroso in the third round. He was able to return the favor, knocking down Barroso, debatably, with what appeared to be a shove in the ninth round.

40 year old Ismael Barroso definitely just beat Rolly Romero but the ref jumped in and stopped it on some of the most sketchy shit I've ever seen. Rolly was losing on every card. pic.twitter.com/BDe2D8qxcw — awthentik (@awthentik) May 14, 2023

After the action resumed the fighters began exchange punches in a corner, with Romero busier but not landing clean shots and missing many others. At the 2:41 mark, referee Tony Weeks felt he had seen enough as Romero hurled a flurry of punches, and he stopped the fight while Barroso was still on his feet, defending himself and counterpunching. Immediately, the boxing world erupted, calling foul, with many believing early stoppages are killing the sport’s credibility.

Even the newly crowned champion questioned the ending.

The Champ?

“I’ll be honest,” Romero said during the post-fight interview, “he’s a warrior and he should have been allowed to continue.”

Ihe 28-year-old Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) was down on all three scorecards entering the ninth round. The 40-year-old Barroso was ahead by three different scores according to judges Tim Cheatham (76-75), David Sutherland (77-74), and mainly by Steve Weisfeld (78-73).

“I am fine,” Barroso said during the post-fight interview. “I think it was an injustice to stop the fight. I was landing the better shots. The referee just stopped the fight and he didn’t say anything,” Barroso said. “You can see it clearly. I’m the one who’s hitting him. There was nothing clear that he hit me with. I don’t understand why they stopped the fight.”

Ryan Garcia reacts to Rolly Romero’s controversial stoppage of Ismael Barroso which saw him win the WBA super-lightweight world title overnight… pic.twitter.com/hOsxEZYaKt — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 14, 2023

Yet Another Problem With Boxing

Many were surprised that Romero even received the title shot in a new division after losing his lightweight title shot devastatingly against Tank Davis one year ago in the Barclays Center. For his next fight to be a title fight after stepping up in weight is highly unusual, and coupled with the win, the boxing world was crying foul.

Rolly Romero was behind on all three judges scorecards at the time of the stoppage 👀 #RomeroBarroso pic.twitter.com/BR1W8NIs6A — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 14, 2023

“Boxing took an L tonight,” Claressa Shields tweeted. “That shit was pathetic. And Barraso ain’t 40 Idc what y’all say. Good night y’all done ruined the GWOAT weekend.”

Romero called out who he wants to fight next, either a Tank Davis rematch back at lightweight or his first title defense against Ryan Garcia. However, Garcia saw the fight and thought about what he felt was an unfair win.

Boxing took an L tonight. That shit was pathetic. And Barraso ain’t 40 Idc what y’all say. Good night y’all done ruined the GWOAT weekend — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 14, 2023

“WOW THAT WAS DIRTY WAY TOO EARLY #RomeroVsBarros,” Garcia tweeted.

Whether Garcia would agree to that fight is inconsequential as the win raises many questions about veteran referee Tony Weeks’ judgment and the WBA’s to give Rolly the title shot. Rolly proves that his previous antics to hype the Tank Davis fight are still paying dividends. Now he has a belt to prove it, whether he earned it or was gifted by a referee’s apparently faulty decision-making.