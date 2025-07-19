‘Claressa Shields Is Evil, Looks Like She Wants To Hurt Women’: Fans Concerned That $15M Isn’t Worth 47-Year-Old Laila Ali Risking It All Against 30-Year-old GWOAT

Boxing has no boundaries anymore, but the bag is still available. For years now, there has been rumblings about a Claressa Shields and Laila Ali superfight, as the GWOAT has annihilated most of her opponents throughout the years and never lost a professional bout.

According to reports the fight is closer than ever to actually happening. Just days after the 47-year-old Ali declared that she wouldn’t even consider fighting Shields without at least $15 million on the table, it didn’t take but a minute for Shields’ team to collect the cash.

Claressa Shields has offered Laila Ali, 47, the $15M she demanded to come out of retirement and fight the 30-year-old undefeated champion. (Photo: Youtube/Getty)

Claressa Shields Forces Laila Ali’s Hand With $15M Offer

In a video sent to TMZ Sports, Shields said:

“Laila, I’m here with my team. I got some great news for you. We got the $15 million!” The Olympic champion continued, “Let’s make a fight between me and you. The best versus the best. The greats versus the greats. The GWOAT versus Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali. Let’s make it happen.”

Women's version of Tyson vs. Paul? Ali is 47 and GWOAT is 30 and in her prime https://t.co/54rz1JGTe4 — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) July 19, 2025

Laila Ali Says She Would Come Out Of Retirement To Fight Claressa Shields For $15-$20M

Laila Ali recently participated in Netflix’s live coverage of an all-women’s boxing event, featuring an historical bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Ali, probably the most significant figure in women’s boxing history because of her legacy and heritage as the daughter of Muhammad Ali, was knowledgeable, articulate and spoke with force and grace.

She later revealed that it would take $15-$20 million for her to return to her pugilist roots. Let’s just say Shields has high friends in high places. The investment comes from Ruben Branson’s Wynn Records, who presented Shields with a massive $15 million check to cement the offer. In hyping the situation further, Shields’ team even brought out a huge check already made out to Ali.

With the excitement of the Taylor vs. Serrano scrap at Madison Square Garden earlier this month still bubbling, Ali was asked about the prospects of returning to the squared circle after nearly 20 years away from the ring.

Laila Ali says she’ll come out of retirement to fight Claressa Shields for $15–$20 million. pic.twitter.com/vTVPQNBP3b — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 13, 2025

She said, “unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we’re not even gonna have a conversation. I’m not trying to come back and fight, but if someone offered that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it.” There’s 17-Year Age Gap Between Laila Ali, 47 and Claressa Shields, 30: Too Late For Fair Fight?

This is the fight we have all been waiting for but it might be coming a bit too late as most mega fights tend to develop. The 17-year age difference isn’t as bad as the 31-year gap between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, but that fight wasn’t taken seriously, let’s be honest. It was entertainment, and besides for Iron Mike being a shell of his former self, Paul’s inability to ever hurt the 60-year-old grandfather didn’t reflect well on him.

It did sell tickets, however, as an attraction. But it wasn’t the best the sport had to offer as far as real displays of boxing excellence.

As far as Shields and Ali are concerned, both are real boxers and all-time greats with undefeated records (CS is 16-0, LA is 24-0). The fight, however, should have happened shortly after 2019 when during a radio interview, Ali said, “[Shields] could never beat me. Let me get that real straight.”

Shields clapped back at Ali’s unblemished record saying that she fought inferior competition during her run. That exchange sparked a back and forth between the two that has dragged into 2025, with nobody thinking it would ever happen.

Shields’ team says they have two of the most prominent venues in the country, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and AT&T Stadium in Dallas on deck. They also have the dates in mind.

Shields sent a final message to her

“So you’re saying we got the $15 million. We got the venue, and we got the dates. Now all we need is Laila Ali. Are you gonna make the fight happen or what? You asked for $15 million and we delivered.”

Social Media Reacts To Potential Laila Ali vs GWOAT Fight

There are fans who would love to see Shields get her behind torn up. Fans of rapper Remy Ma, whose husband, rapper Papoose was “stolen” by Shields. The champ continues to taunt the “Lean Back” rapper about her marital L. Also, fans of other opponents that Shields has humiliated. Social media had a lot to say, but nobody wants Ali at her advanced age to risk fighting Shields in her prime.

“Shields is evil and looks like she wants to hurt women that look good have more and she is too young to be this dumb. Laila sit your ass down and let your legacy of being an Ali live on. Don’t give this man child the shine she wants. She has no respect and just an insane bully. Somebody must really have hurt her because she wreaks of vengeance,” one concerned fan said. “Lmao this worse than Jake vs Tyson 😭😭😭,” said another fan. “Ali is 47 and hasn’t been in the ring professionally for almost 20 years. This is not a good fight,” insisted one fan who doesn’t think the match would be competitive.

Some fans think Ali has some gas left in the tank.



“I don’t think so….I think it will be a good fight…. both fighters are in good shape… Ali still works out 💪🏾💯,” replied another Ali supporter.



And as long as their are people on both sides showing interest and willing to invest time, emotion and money into a Ali vs. Shields fight, then like Laila told you herself, there’s a possibility she steps into the ring. We already know Shields is about her money.