“Delusion Of Woman Thinking She Can Beat A Man In Boxing”: Fed Up Fans Enjoy Humble Pie Clip Of Claressa Shields Getting Dropped

Women’s boxing champion and MMA fighter Claressa Shields has been busy beefing even when she’s not in the ring annihilating other women fighters.

Her classic battle with rapper Remy Ma over Remy’s husband Papoose, who is now also in a committed relationship with the world champion boxer, has made headlines.

Recently she dissed Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese after the WNBA player won BET Sportswoman of the Year for a second consecutive season. Shields felt she should have won.



She’s also been known to challenge established male fighters in and out of her weight class, once suggesting she could beat championship boxer Keith Thurman.



Video Emerges Of Male Boxer Knocking Down Claressa Shields

Suggesting that the champ could use some humble pie might not be an understatement, so when a throwback video of her getting knocked out in a sparring session emerged, it immediately went viral.

In the video Shields gets hit square on the nose and drops into a “baby making” position after challenging a male boxer with a 6-1 record and getting handled in a sparring session.

Claressa Shields was knocked out during a sparring after challenging a male boxer with a 6-1 record. She had previously claimed she could defeat male champions. Thoughts? 👀😳💔



It’s strange how this old video resurfaces in the midst of Shields claiming huge wins in her career and love life. She’s always promoting the sport and searching for the next opportunity to create the next bag.

Getting knocked out by a man who also outweighs her isn’t a huge deal, but plenty of fans are looking for a way to humble Shields, so some used the footage as a way to jab at her undefeated record and the notion that a woman can beat a man in a boxing match.



The news didn’t interest everyone.

“The internet is “ON FIRE” 🔥 watching a men’s boxer knockdown a women’s boxer 😐! I’m going back to playing outside then 😒, cause this is world class boredom,” said one fan.

“She said she could beat him. Asked for the smoke. She got what she asked for 😂🤷🏽‍♂️” said another.

The comments didn’t stop there. While some fans justified the knockout as a sparring session that is just for practice, others accused the man of removing the padding from the gloves and surprising her.

“They was just practicing, yall take everything so serious. She got knocked out, she got knocked out, she lost against this male boxer, but any other male boxer she could probably beat,”said one Team Claressa Shields fan.

Others say she got what she wanted and her mouth cut a check her hands couldn’t cash. Some fans still believe Shields can defeat a large portion of male boxers, while other just aren’t buying and maybe we can attribute that to their chauvinistic nature. Or just common sense.

“She is an elite WOMANS fighter. 2. After this, rumor is She tried to go after him after the spar, and 3. confirmed she started saying the coach removed padding and tampered with the gloves. She pushed for this spar, got clipped badly and got mad and started a bunch of (stuff)” added another fan, critical of Shields’ taunting of male boxers.

“it’s not the point of a man beating a woman in boxing, it’s about the delusion of a woman thinking that she can be a man in boxing. Women think they they can close the gap between men and women physically and she believes because she knows how that she can do this but nothing could be further from the truth,” said one netizen on Facebook.

Claressa Shields’ next fight is scheduled for July 26th against Lani Daniels at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Maybe she gets her come-upping’s then. Either way Shields is always going to push the envelope as she holds the flag for women’s boxing.