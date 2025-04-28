“Zero Playoff Series Wins, 1 Head Coach Fired, 2 Suspensions” | Shannon Sharpe Recalls Ja Morant’s “I’m Fine In The West” After Memphis Gets Swept By OKC

The Memphis Grizzlies just saw their once promising season come to an end in a 4-0 series sweep at the hands of the 68-14 Oklahoma City Thunder. The series, which was at times competitive, was still a bit of a microcosm of where the two young, thriving franchises currently stand. While the Thunder have championship aspirations, the Grizzlies are in what-do-we-do-now mode.

Just two seasons ago the Grizzlies were the No.3 seed and looked to be headed to greater heights. The confidence was so high in “Bluff City” that Ja Morant took it upon himself to tell ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he was only worried about one team, the Boston Celtics. The talented but mercurial star even told her “I’m fine in the West,” meaning he wasn’t worried about any of the teams in the supremely competitive Western Conference.

The Grizzlies become the first team to get eliminated in the playoffs after getting swept by the Thunder pic.twitter.com/yfXaG29Cgr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2025

Ever since those comments made by the supremely athletic lead guard the Grizzlies haven’t had much success. In fact, ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe, who’s currently dealing with his own legal trouble, didn’t miss the opportunity to call out Morant, whom he has a checkered past with. During the most recent episode of the “Nightcap” podcast the Pro Football Hall of Famer had a little fun at Ja’s expense.

“A couple of years ago, Ja Morant said, I’m fine in the West. Zero playoff series wins one head coach fired, and two suspensions.”

OKC THUNDER SWEEP THE GRIZZLIES 🚨😤 pic.twitter.com/h3fB7BAsyH — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 26, 2025

Is Morant Still The Future In Memphis?

As the Grizzlies head into the offseason the question that lingers is what to do with Morant, who regressed this season. The dynamic guard missed 32 games this season with various injured and ailments. In his exit interview Morant expressed optimism going forward.

“Obviously, injuries, that’s frustrating. Not being on the floor is frustrating. Losing games is frustrating,” Morant said, adding: “With us, I feel like we showed signs of what we can be. That’s what I took from this season.”

With over $124 million and three years left on his current deal, it’s highly unlikely the Grizzlies move their current franchise player, but it’s definitely something to monitor this offseason.