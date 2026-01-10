“If I Catch Buddy It’s Something Bad” | Is Offset Threatening To Harm Stefon Diggs In Video Posted By Celina Powell?

Rapper Offset is once again in the news, and per usual it’s something pertaining to his soon-to-be ex-wife rapper Cardi B and her boyfriend and new father of her child Stefon Diggs. Since Offset and the “WAP” femcee split the Migos rapper has continuously made threats toward her, and now with her dating the New England Patriots star and giving birth to a baby boy by him he’s up to his old tricks.

In a video released by social media influencer Celina Powell, the “Motorsport” emcee can be heard making some serious threats aimed at the former Maryland Terrapins. Powell, who’s been known to fabricate celebrity stories and hookups even posted a video of Offset allegedly lying in her bed, while the jury is out as to when the video occurred or if it’s truly Offset, you get the picture.

Celina Powell shares FaceTime video of Migos Offset threatening to beat, strip and shoot Cardi B’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs in the knee pic.twitter.com/uZDLcMHSCv — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) January 10, 2026

Powell Blasts Offset

During a recent episode of her podcast “2 Girls From Mars” podcast with Milian Milliee, Powell unleashed some heat, and it doesn’t look good for the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. In the video the partially obscured face of someone who purportedly is Offset is shown on a phone screen in a video call, saying this, supposedly about Diggs:

“If I catch buddy, and I can catch him, it’s something bad,” he allegedly remarked, as Celina asked if ‘Set would beat his alleged target up. “Man, beat, stripped, shot in the knee, all type of s**t.”

Powell also added some more alleged details to the situation, although Cardi B killed any thoughts of the alleged fake club fight between the two not long ago.

#CelinaPowell alleges she loaned #Offset $15,000 to gamble & now shes being threatened allegedly pic.twitter.com/BecfuZ8ktY — SMILEY (@MemoriiiesMedia) January 9, 2026

Take Powell’s Allegations With A Grain Of Salt

While the new revelations may sound plausible, Powell has been known to be a huge fabricator of stories. On one hand she’s also the one who years ago claimed that Offset got her pregnant and even offered her $50,000 to have an abortion, which turned out to be a lie.

And on the other she’s lying in bed with him one day and claiming he recently threatened her and still owes her $15,000 from something else, all while using the Stefon Diggs and Cardi B storyline to drum up views.

Diggs Focusing On Chargers

While, Powell and Offset are having their back-and-forth and using Diggs as a way to grab folks’ attention, the NFL’s 2020 leader in receptions and receiving yards is prepping for a huge playoff game Sunday night versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Diggs just completed a bounce-back season with 85 receptions for over 1,000 yards, unlocking $1 million in incentive bonuses, and becoming second-year quarterback and MVP candidate Drake Maye’s most reliable weapon in the Patriots’ diverse passing game.