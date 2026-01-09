‘It’s Controversy. Her Tours Ain’t Selling’: Cardi B Blasts Streamer Jessie Woo’s Claim That “Revenge Baby” With NFL Star Stefon Diggs Was To Hurt Offset  

Cardi B’s relationship with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs has surely been a topic starter for blogs, social media influencers, streamers, comedians, 304 gossipers and even other artists. We also know that Cardi doesn’t back down from a confrontation. Her “on site” days might be over after dropping her third child recently, but she is always willing to hash it out or mashit up on social media.

Cardi B always has time and a target and this time the femcee fired back at singer Jesse Woo, after she straight up accused Cardi of having a “Revenge Baby” with Stefon Diggs. Basically, using him to make ex-husband Offset furious.

Cardi B Fires back at failed Singer turned Streamer, Jesse Woo after she said she had a "Revenge Baby" with Stefon Diggs.



"You these b*ch*s just be saying sh*t because, Why, what what is a revenge baby? Do you think that i'll be like hey i'm gonna have a baby,Because i'm gonna…

Cardi didn’t like what Woo was selling on her stream and aired her out.

“Yo, these b*ch*s just be saying sh*t because, Why, what is a revenge baby? Do you think that i’ll be like hey i’m gonna have a baby, Because i’m gonna have revenge on what b*ch, on my ex-husband? I don’t need to have a baby for revenge baby, baby…My whole life is a mf Revenge. My money is revenge. My career is revenge. My album is revenge, Me not dying over a n**a is revenge. Me having freedom is revenge. Shut tf up.”

Jessie Woo didn’t back down, accusing Cardi B of using her platform to intimidate people, including chef Mila Adams, who is currently suing Stefon Diggs (Cardi’s second baby daddy) for alleged strangulation.

“Not only did Belcalis use her platform to intimidate a woman currently suing her child’s father for alleged str*ngulation, but she followed this up by using her platform to bųlly me by lying on me, saying that I said things that never actually were said by me”

Jayda Wayda liked Jessie Woo’s post calling out Cardi B for intimidating women.



— Jessie Woo accused Cardi B of using her platform to intimidate people, including a woman who is currently suing her second baby daddy for alleged str*ngulation and ch*king.



“Not only did Belcalis… pic.twitter.com/wRx22RTXkw — BlackMedia (@BlackMedia___) January 9, 2026

Jayda Wayda, an entrepreneur, social media influencer, author who shares a child with rapper Lil’ Baby, liked Jessie Woo’s post on social media calling out Cardi B for intimidating women.

Fans Responded To Cardi B vs. Jessie Woo Beef Over Revenge Baby Accusations With Stefon Diggs

The social media mill was live when this dropped and fans had plenty to say.

“im sorry but it was a revenge baby, your daughter is probably 4 months and you weren’t divorced yet,” one woman said on social media. “Jesse is right that baby was to spite her ex husband” another agreed. “People are just trying to figure out what kind of idiot has a baby by a man she’s known less than a year, less than a year after her last baby, while still married to a different man, while the new baby daddy got 7 other children by 7 different women, some pregnant with you,” another fan explained on X.

Many commenters felt that Cardi B was just doing whatever she could to increase sales of her album and impending tour dates.

I think she should focus on being a baby mama cause her tours ain't selling 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lD3eZlRyPo — 𝐇oʍa💕 (@Nivana_oma) January 8, 2026

“I think she should focus on being a baby mama cause her tours ain’t selling,” the fan captioned.

“She’s just responding to anybody to use controversy to try and sell the rest of those tickets smh,” added another netizen.

Cardi B Fans Feel Jessie Woo Is Out Of Line, Being Mean

Meanwhile, many fans found Woo’s comments rude and uncalled for.

“Calling a child a revenge baby is nasty, reckless, and disrespectful. Cardi made it clear: her success, freedom, money, and survival are the real revenge. No bitterness, no desperation, just growth and dominance. This is what it looks like when a woman refuses to be reduced to gossip.

“Jessie Woo is a mean girl,” said another Cardi fan.

There were several fans who wondered why an artist who fancies herself among the greatest and most successful in the world, would waste her time and energy cursing out bloggers.

“Cardi built the whole game, not playing in it,” the fan said on X.