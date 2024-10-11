“Aint No Club In Buffalo Lit On Sunday…They Gotta Be Lying On Him”: Police Investigating $5.8M NFL Star James Cook For Dipping On $800 Don Julio Tab At Venu Nite Club

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is a multitalented player and a huge part of the Bills’ offense.

James Cook Signed 4-Year/5.83M Contract With Buffalo Bills In May 2022

He’s not broke either, having signed a four-year, $5,832,057 contract that makes him an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season, where he should get a bigger bag.

That’s why this developing story is somewhat odd. It is being reported that Cook is under investigation following a report from a proprietor who claims the 25-year-old ran up a tab at his establishment and Cook bounced on the bill.



Buffalo Bills RB James Cook is under investigation following a report from Venu Nite Club owner David Robida, who claims the 25-year-old ran up $800 tab at his establishment and bounced on the bill. (Photo: Getty Images)



According to the BillsOutlet account on X, the star running back ordered drinks totaling up to $860 at Venu Nite Club on Sept. 22. Venu is listed on its Instagram account as “Buffalo’s premier entertainment venue” and their bottle girls are a featured attraction.

Exhibit A is an alleged police report in which James is named as a suspect, with club owner David Robida as the complainant.

According to the document, Cook bought a $600 bottle of Don Julio, a $200 bottle of Belaire, a bottle of Fiji water at $40, and a $20 energy drink.

Was Cook Unsuspecting Victim Of Celebrity Bottle Service Upcharge?

Cook needs to go take care of that short bill. Looks like he might have fallen victim to the bottle upcharge for celebrities, like that one establishment that tried to get Simone Biles to pay $26K for a bottle of champagne during her final days in Paris after another historic gymnastics effort for Team USA.

She was smart enough to ask the price, but I don’t know too many male millionaire athletes that ask how much something costs. Hard to believe he just bounced on the bill. One of the best things about having money is being able to spend it right?

Some Bills Fans On Social Media Were Skeptical Of Complaint and Bill

Most fans weren’t buying it.

One X user said: “My concern with it would be, if the incident happened on 9/22 at 1:30 am…why did they not file a report until October 7?” Another backed Cook 100 percent and thinks he’s being set up. “Fraud…. By the owners of the night club,” he posted on social media. “He lives at the stadium now? Man, inflation really is a b-tch,” said another X user noting that the address under Cook’s name happens to be the same address as Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. One fan named Spencer Rob, took a shot at the nightlife in Buffalo while defending Cook, saying, “Aint no club in Buffalo lit on a Sunday ctfu they gotta be lying on him.” Meanwhile, Cook can’t catch a break on or off the field. The Bills are leading a tight AFC East race by one game, with a pivotal matchup with division-rival New York Jets, who are fresh off the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and more Aaron Rodgers drama.

James Cook Could Miss Huge MNF Matchup Against NY Jets

Cook’s been listed on the Bills’ injury report with a toe injury, and he’s been limited, missing two practices this week. Cooks suffered the injury near the end of the fourth quarter of a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5.

The star running back jammed his foot on the ground while leaping for a catch near the sideline and didn’t return for the game’s final drive. There are concerns within the organization that he could miss their “Monday Night Football” clash and that could be a wicked blow from an offense that has shown signs of missing All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs, now in Houston.

Cook has helped make up for the slack, rushing for 309 yards and pitching in 128 yards on receptions. The Bills may have to go with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson if Cook isn’t good to go by gametime.

This latest accusation of skipping out on a drink tab less than $1,000 is also concerning. He needs to go square that tab away. If his money is short right now for whatever reason, he needs to borrow it from a friend. A player of his stature and one that represents the team and could probably get most things comped if he played his cards right doesn’t need such a reputation.