Simone Biles Redeems Herself With Smoking Chicago Bears Outfit, After Green Bay Packers Fashion Gaffe Where Fans Accused Her Of Trying To Get “Her Husband Jonathan Owens Cut”

Simone Biles wasn’t going to risk the wrath of Bears fans by attending her first game of the NFL season in the wrong fits.

Biles was in Chicago showing her support for husband, Bears cornerback Jonathan Owens and she was draped in a cute outfit, highlighted by a nice Bears ensemble. She rocked a white mini skirt, with white thigh-high boots and a midriff sweatershirt with the Bears logo emblazoned across her chest.



Simone Biles wore a fashionable Chicago Bears outfit to watch her husband Jonathan Owens play on Sept. 29 against the LA Rams. (Photo: @Bears/Instagram)

Biles, who shared a quick kiss on the sidelines with Owens before the team’s huge victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 29, was sure to post the moment to her Instagram.

Simone Biles Redeems Herself With Smoking Chicago Bears Outfit After Green Bay Packers Fashion Gaffe

The 11-time Olympic medalist did just that, marking her first appearance at Soldier Field attending a regular-season game since Owens signed with the Bears. Everything was perfect. Her presence hit with the uplifting celebrity jolt that it should.

This was a pleasant change from Biles’ first trip to Soldier Field to support her husband, during the preseason. She got quite a ribbing on social media for wearing a Packers jacket to a Chicago Bears game. Her husband previously played for the Packers, but the general opinion was that she needed to read the room better.

Simone Biles on the sideline for The Bears game today…in a Packers jacket 👀 pic.twitter.com/navKxOw9Zm — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 17, 2024

The Bears and the Packers hate each other, are NFC North Division rivals with a history dating back 103 years. The gymnast rocked a custom jacket with Jonathan Owens’ image in a Packers uniform all over it.

The Chicago Bears fans weren’t feeling the jacket once they realized it was a Packers ensemble. If Simone was trying to endear herself to Bears fans at the time, she failed miserably, but some fans agreed that it was also her husband’s fault.

One Facebook user blamed Owens: “How Embarrassing for Simone that her husband let her come to the game in that.” One X user said Owens was “trying to get her husband cut” (from the Bears).

She definitely was showing support for her husband, who has had a love-hate relationship with her fans ever since he said he was “the catch” in the relationship.

While Biles was probably still basking in the historic glory of winning more gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and establishing herself as the gymnastics GOAT, the jacket was almost a shot at Owens’ new team. That wasn’t her intention, but social media went crazy when the video dropped.

Social Media Reacts To Simone Biles Wearing Packers Jacket To Bears Game

When your name is buzzing like Simon Biles and your every move was studied all summer long, small errors become big deals.

One X user gave her some grace and blamed the Chicago Bears organization for not sending a celebrity of her stature some damn team gear.

I am placing full blame on @ChicagoBears for @Simone_Biles being on the sideline at Soldier Field in a Packers jacket. Get her some Bears apparel before these people start a damn riot! 🤣🤣🤣 — Casanova Black (@JHollins) August 17, 2024

“I place the full blame on @ChicagoBears for @Simone_Biles being on the sideline at Soldier Field in a Packers jacket. Get her some Bears apparel before these people start a damn riot! 😂😂😂”

This time around, Biles nailed it with the perfect outfit celebrating her husband’s current team.

Related: ‘Y’all Are Blatantly Being Disrespectful To My Relationship and My Husband’: Simone Biles Tires Of Fans’ Weird Obsession With Jonathan Owens

Now that Biles has made her peace with Bears fans, everything seems to be perfect in her world and the Bears are embracing her celebrity presence and showing love.

Simone Biles On Tour With Gold Over America, Owens’ Bears 2-2

In a clip, posted on X by the Bears, Biles, 27, was seen walking inside the stadium as she flashed a peace sign and some sass to the camera.

Owens, 29, surprised his wife, who is still flipping for dollars and was touring with her Olympic friends a day earlier, by dropping in on her nearby Milwaukee stop of her Gold Over America Tour at Fiserv Forum.

“THE BEST SURPRISE,” she wrote over the image.



(Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

On Saturday, Sept. 27, Biles seemed overjoyed and shared on her Instagram Stories that Owens had paid her a visit amid their busy schedules.

Everything seems to be going great for Biles and Owens. The Bears have already won two of the team’s four games behind No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback.

Biles is still getting her flowers on tour and the honeymoon for her marriage and her historic 2024 Olympic success continues without a beat missed as pertains to her fashion choices.



.