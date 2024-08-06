“The Ridiclous Arrogance of USA”: Social Media Eviscerates NFL Star Marlon Humphrey For Calling Simone Biles “Disgusting” For Bowing Down To Rebeca Andrade

Baltimore Ravens star running back Marlon Humphrey loves his country. So much that he lashed out at Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles after the Team USA gymnasts bowed to Rebeca Andrade in a show of Olympic sportsmanship after Andrade rose to gold in the individual floor finals competition.





Marlon Humphrey Didn’t Like Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Bowing

For some reason, Humphrey really didn’t like that display of sportsmanship, and the cornerback took to X to give Biles and Chiles a piece of his mind after the two American gymnasts lost to Brazil’s Andrade in Monday’s floor finals.

In his post on X, Humphrey wrote a blunt one-line expression of his emotions in the moment saying, “This is literally disgusting,” to go along with a picture capturing the moment between the three athletes.

He definitely wasn’t feeling the bowing, especially when Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history and nobody bows down to her when she lives on the gold medal podium. It’s all love and respect, but nobody is going overboard to degrade themselves for someone else’s glory.

People get emotionally caught up in the Olympics, and it’s still seen as a battle of nations, even though unity among athletes and nations is the narrative the athletes constantly exhibit in loss and victory.

The way fans ride for their nations is similar to the NFL, where fans go hard for their hometown teams.

Biles defended herself on “Today” Tuesday morning, explaining that gymnastics is all about sportsmanship and support for fellow athletes . It’s a grueling sport that requires thousands of hours of practice and ensuring all kinds of challenges both physically and mentally.



Getting through days of grueling competition or just one routine safely is the objective for all gymnasts.

Biles said she will leave the competition value to people like Humphrey who rage at the screen. She doesn’t care whether she wins or loses.

She added she will always support her competitors, because they work just as hard as she does and “you have to give them their flowers.” Biles noted she and Jordan did just that and they were happy for Andrade, who, in her view, deserved the gold.

Humphries probably didn’t know that Andrade left home at a young age to devote her life to gymnastics and has suffered three ACL tears. She’s overcome some daunting odds in her rise to one of Brazil’s most decorated Olympians.

Humphrey undoubtedly had to face some smoke on social media as people weighed on the controversy, with Humphrey gathering very little support for his comment.

Regardless of the pushback, Humphrey said what he said, and there are probably a few Americans who also get caught up in the moment and feel the same way. None of them, however, could be found in the responses to his post.

”God forbid athletes show respect to a fellow athlete who has suffered a torn ACL multiple times,” said one X user, chastising Humphrey for his lack of compassion.

The roast was lengthy and came in all languages.



As one X user stated: “These girls know each other, Rebeca has been trying to win gold and finally did. They are happy for her. Please relax.”

Go easy on Marlon, he’s in football season mode watching gymnastics. His emotions are all over the place.