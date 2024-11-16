“Last Year I Played On A Team That Was Soft” | Steelers Safety DeShon Elliott Calls Out Former Dolphins Team For Being Soft, Says Entertainment Life In Miami A Distraction

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-2 and preparing for a huge AFC North clash against the rival 7-3 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Pittsburgh. In an era of “Air Raid” football and high-scoring offense the Steelers and Ravens still play an old-school brand of football, one that features physicality at all levels and brute trench play, and that’s something that first-year Steelers safety DeShon Elliott can appreciate.

DeShon Elliott Says Miami Dolphins Are Too Finesse On Defense

Elliott, who’s playing at an All-Pro level this season (64 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and four passes defensed) spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, and let’s just say he wasn’t a fan of the finesse style of the team. During a recent appearance on Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s “Punch Line Podcast” the seven-year pro didn’t have a lot of good things to say about his former team. In fact, he called them soft, while also saying the entertainment and nightlife in and around South Beach play a part in this.

Elliott didn’t mince words or hold back when discussing his former Dolphins teammates.

“I haven’t been able to play against Baltimore the way I wanted to because last year I played up for a team that was soft as [expletive],” said Elliott, who currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He later added that “there were some guys who were tough, but like for the majority of the team, there was not mentally tough individuals. So, to be on a team with the full team of mentally tough guys going against another mentally tough team and AFC North ball, it’s going to be fun.”

In many ways the belief around the league is the because the Fins don’t play a physical brand of football, they don’t like it when teams play that way against them. With guys like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Devon Achane, Raheem Mostert and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on offense and others on defense the Fins are known as a team that wins with skill more so than grit and toughness. So in essence using the word soft, which is a no-no in sports, especially on the gridiron, might be a bit much.

Elliott Calls South Beach A Distraction

As he continued, the hard-hitting safety even took a subtle jab at the city.

“Miami, it’s a distraction,” Elliott said. “I would say that we already didn’t hang out much as a team, because there’s so much to do in Miami. So guys are dispersed so much, and everyone thought they were somebody because of the mindset of, ‘Oh, I’m In Miami, I can be somebody different,’ you know? And then we go into that city, and I felt like we were a really good team.”

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Could Care Less What Elliott Says

Upon hearing Elliott’s comments, Fins third-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who’s trying to string together some wins following Monday night’s season-saving win at the Los Angeles Rams, responded in this manner.

“Our team played a tough-fought game the past three weeks and ended up finding a way to win this past week,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “That’s not the easiest thing to do.

“I’m just worried about this year’s team. He said it on a podcast? Cool podcast.”

It’s safe to say Elliott won’t be invited back to South Beach for Thanksgiving.