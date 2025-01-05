‘Questionable Parenting at Best’ | Miami Dolphins Star Jalen Ramsey Allegedly Has CPS Called On Him After Posting Heartwarming Family Picture With His Daughters

As Jalen Ramsey and the 8-8 Miami Dolphins prepared to play their season finale Sunday against the New York Jets, the star cornerback found himself in hot water for a pictur ehe took with his family as the New Year rang in.

In the pic the 30-year-old three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back can be seen with his three daughters. While that sounds pretty simple it’s what he had his daughters do in the picture that drew the ire of many.

Jalen Ramsey and Kids Give Middle Finger For New Years

Ramsey, who’s no stranger to controversy himself, could be seen holding up his middle finger, but the kicker is he also had his daughters doing it as well. In the post Ramsey captioned this message: “It’s all love if you got love in ya heart but – middle finger emoji inserted – to the haters all year. We only want positivity round here.”

That’s an odd way of showing he wants just positivity, and his actions immediately caused backlash. It’s even alleged that CPS was called on Ramsey, while there’s no evidence it was, it’s still something to ponder.

Miami Dolphins’ QB Jalen Ramsey allegedly had CPS called on him after posting a picture of his young daughters holding up their middle fingers 👀 pic.twitter.com/hdpXlcOAF3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 3, 2025

Expecting plenty of backlash to his original post, the former Florida State standout quickly shut down his comments section on the post but didn’t stop posting when that backlash began to pour in.

Multiple X users let their feelings on Ramsey’s post be known.

One user questioned his parenting, saying, “Bad parenting. My daughter would get spanked if he she did stuff like that.”

Another user chimed in with: “Questionable parenting at best. How about teaching your girls accountability and the proper way to handle criticism?”

“I don’t be caring… you mfs don’t know me just as a reminder lol,” Ramsey replied in one post that seemingly indirectly responded to the criticism he has been facing.

“Don’t let these folks make you think being a Christian mean you have to be perfect. That’s why we need Jesus, is because we aren’t perfect. Cmon now… it’s love though.”

Ramsey Touts His Community Service

In an effort to take the attention off of the picture and gesture, Ramsey, who does a lot in and around the Miami community tweeted out a video of the work he does with the team in the community.

“Blessing to be a blessing. This type of positivity, they don’t wanna see but we gon keep going in the community & with the people we got love for.”

While that may be true, it still doesn’t excuse the ignorance of having your three young daughters hold their middle fingers up in a picture with you. Ramsey is a great football player, but at some point he’s gotta grow up.