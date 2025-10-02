Molly Qerim Felt Her Reported $500,000 ESPN Salary Was An Insult: Her Q&A With UConn Coach Danny Hurley Is Her First Step Towards Proving “First Take” Made A Mistake

Molly Qerim has regrouped from her abrupt departure from “First Take”, the award-winning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith that she helped rise to the top of the ratings ladder as the mild-mannered, pleasant, but assertive ESPN moderator. Her sex appeal, fashion and class was also one of the contributing factors to her success.

Now that the smoke has cleared, it appears that Qerim and ESPN parted ways when the sides couldn’t reach a salary that the co-host found acceptable to her perceived value to the show. Now she has a chance to prove it as she ventures out on her own, moves from under the “First Take” umbrella and begins to introduce herself to the media world, unattached to whatever SAS has going on.

Molly Qerim’s First Big Gig After Leaving ESPN First Take: Q & A With Dan Hurley

Qerim, who earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut, came home on Oct.1 for her first big gig since leaving the popular show. She was also born in New Haven, Conn. and grew up in nearby Cheshire. Her post-grad experiences took her to Quinnipiac before embarking on her journalism career.

As advertised by Dan Hurley on his Instagram page, the 41-year-old Qerim joined the UConn Huskies two-time NCAA title-winning coach for a Q&A event in Storrs, Connecticut to promote his new book, “Never Stop.”



The interview was held at the Student Union Theatre on campus.

Molly Qerim Was Blindsided That News Of Planned Departure Leaked

News of Qerim’s ESPN departure broke in mid-September. Reports that Qerim would be leaving the show “at the end of the year,” according to Sports Business Journal reporter Austin Karp, was only half right.

Once the news got out about her plans to leave, Qerim released her own statement confirming the shocking news and decided to “abruptly resign,” according to Stephen A. Smith, who thanked her for her years of service.

Smith also seems to send his former co-host a message about surviving in the media game.

Stephen A. Smith Sends Exit Message To Molly About Negotiating Contracts?

A YouTube clip of his “Stephen A. Smith” podcast suggests that he is sending a message to Molly and all of the fans who are bewildered and in the dark about why the decade-long co-host would leave the show when it is still at its peak and ratings gold.

“I wanna move on to a broader subject about this, and this part isn’t about Molly. News for you, you can’t wake up and be Mad Dog Russo. You can’t wake up and be Adam Schein. You can’t wake up and be Stephen A. Smith. It takes work. In the end we all have people to answer too. It doesn’t have to be about her, but when you have negotiations and talking to people and going back and forth and hearing things you may not want to hear and feeling things you may not want to feel. Even though you are valued, even though people acknowledge those kinds of things…we live in a world where we have to grow up.”

“Everyone of us answers to somebody,” he reiterated. “This notion that everybody gets to do what they want to do, when they want to do it, how they want to do it, when you have your hand out for other people’s money. It doesn’t work like that.” “It can all evaporate in a snap if you lose perspective.”

Stephen A. Smith said that he was not talking about Molly, but who else could he be referring to, if not her?

For someone who has been such a foundational piece for the rise of the show, her exit, without even getting to say goodbye to her fans, was just weird. Smith, of course, has his eye set on politics and a possible run for President in 2028. He’s got a new podcast, just to address politics, called “Straight Shooter” and he’s already mixed it up with Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama, back in August.

On the flip side, he’s been critical of President Trump’s moves as well. Add all of that to his reported $100M deal with ESPN and he probably considers Molly a small fry that rose to fame off his brilliance and leadership. He might be right, but Qerim is undoubtedly driven to prove that she is indeed a force as a brand herself. The former wife of Michigan basketball legend Jalen Rose has a story to tell and it doesn’t begin or end with being Stephen A. Smith’s TV psychiatrist Mondays-Fridays.

Why Did Molly Qerim Leave ESPN Abruptly? Marcellus Wiley Says She Wanted More Than $500K Salary

Qerim’s former FS1 co-worker Marcellus Wiley said on a recent podcast that “Molly Qerim saw how Malika Andrews and Mina Kimes got paid at ESPN, and she realized the network was lowballing her—even though she’s been holding down the #1 show, First Take for years and On top of that, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t going to go to bat for her.”

According to Wiley, Molly was making in the $500K range, while Stephen A. Smith is getting over $20M per with his new deal. Molly saw other women who weren’t on No. 1 shows getting top dollar. She envisioned herself doing other things at the network and felt she was ready to get her own show

“That wasn’t happening. They weren’t signing off on her doing her own show or any other show at the network,” Wiley said, before adding that “Molly finally woke up and said enough is enough.”

Molly Qerim Out To Prove That She Is A Million Dollar Brand Without ESPN “First Take”

Qerim launched her media career with ESPN back in 2006 and slowly elevated to one of the faces of the station by 2015, when she joined “First Take.”

According to Wiley, the relationship between Smith and Qerim was “messy” and slowly deteriorated over 10 years. Don’t sleep on Molly. She is a major celebrity within the sports world and beyond. Now that she can spread her wings without the restrictions of SAS and Disney, sky is the limit for her. She was never going to outshine Stephen A. Smith and until you are truly a “lead dog”, you’ll never get paid what you believe you’re worth until you actually test the waters.