‘I Would Like To Offer The Name Of Joy Taylor.’: Could Controversial Former FS1 Star Replace Molly Qerim After Abrupt ‘First Take’ Departure?

We didn’t see it coming, but Stephen A. Smith announced on “First Take” that he found out just “last night” that longtime moderator Molly Qerim says she will be departing from the show.

RELATED: Molly Qerim Gets Personal About Her “Darkest Times,” But Is She Talking About Ex-Hubby Jalen Rose?

This undoubtedly comes as a shock to most as Qerim has been a steady rock for a decade as the consistent voice alongside Stephen A. Smith, as the show rose to No 1 in the market. Faces and voices came and went, but Molly, considered by many to be among the most beautiful women in sports media, was the glue.

Stephen A just said Molly resigned from first take 😳 pic.twitter.com/B9FN7eKvoB — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 16, 2025

“Good morning and welcome to “First Take”. Normally our friend Molly Qerim would greet you. However, Molly announced last night, she will be departing from ESPN. She hosted “First Take” for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise, and incomparable kindness. She’s been an enormous part of our success for a decade. Not only did she keep me and many others in line. She did it with dignity and class and kindness to say the least. We’ll miss her and wish her very blessing on her future, I will miss spending each morning with her right by my side.”

Molly Qerim Confirms On Instagram That She’s Leaving ‘First Take’

Qerim confirmed the shocking news on an Instagram story on September 16, 2025

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world. “I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

Qerim Reportedly Turned Down New Contract: Low Ball?

ESPN reportedly offered Qerim a new contract, but she opted to move on from the network she has worked at since 2006. She started with the digital/mobile team and rose to become one of the giant personalities in sports debate television.

ESPN’s president of content Burke Magnus issued a statement Tuesday morning, also confirming the news. In the statement, Magnus called Qerim an “encouraging teammate.”

Qerim has been the host of “First Take” since 2015. She impressed station executives and Stephen A. Smith, as the fill-in host that summer and later secured the role permannetly after Cari Champion moved over to host SportsCenter.

RELATED: Former “First Take” Moderator Cari Champion Sounds Off On Time On Show | “As A Black Woman … They Let Me Know I Didn’t Matter”

Will Molly Querim Return To Say Goodbye To “First Take” Fans?

There were reports that Qerim would be leaving the network at the end of the year, but Stephen A. Smith didn’t make any mention of that and made it sound as if she had already done her last show. Will Molly get to say goodbye? Why did she abruptly decide to leave the show? It’s possible she saw the writing on the wall and didn’t like the direction the show was going in. With Stephen A. Smith hinting that he might run for President of the United States in 2028, his focus is sure to switch and the future of “First Take” as a daily sports show hosted by Smith might not exist.

More developments are sure to come on Qerim’s announcement.

Qerim’s departure could be a potential gain for another female host whose career at FS1 took a turn when she was involved in a scandal which is currently in litigation. While it’s unlikely, the name Joy Taylor was mentioned by one fan on social media as a possible replacement.

“Greetings, I have been a long-time viewer of First Take, and I was disheartened to hear that Molly Qerim was leaving. In Molly’s place, I would like to offer the name of Joy Taylor. Joy has her own style and panache, but she seems to have an innate knowledge of sports,” suggested one fan on X.

While controversy follows her like a shadow, Taylor’s light hasn’t dimmed one bit. She still has a large following and after doing years of daily sports talk on national networks, it’s clear she has enough grasp of the landscape to hold her own as a co-host. It’s fair to say that her knowledge of sports, regardless how limited, exceeds Molly’s.

Joy, however, is not nearly as humble or gracious as Molly, who was briefly married to former NBA star Jalen Rose and never said a bad word about anyone. Taylor’s public feud with former FS1 colleague Jason Whitlock has gotten downright nasty with both sides hurling insults via podcasts.

RELATED: “You Little Half-Rican American Mix Nut”: The Joy Taylor vs. Jason Whitlock Beef Is Getting Ugly

Is Joy Taylor Too Much Drama To Moderate “First Take”?

Taylor’s current spat, plus her ongoing legal situation, recent firing and the accusations of sleeping with co-workers and executives to rise to fame at her former job might not be the kind of attention Stephen A. Smith wants on his show as ESPN’s $100M man prepares himself for his next endeavor in a life that has outgrown anything he thought imaginable while growing up with his sisters in Hollis, Queens.

Interesting thought though. Regardless of her drama, Taylor always brings eyeballs to the screen. Qerim’s abrupt departure on the other hand, has fans wondering why she didn’t say goodbye, and if she’s returning, why she was not on air when Stephen A. Smith opened the show announcing Molly’s decision to leave.

Could controversial sports talk host Joy Taylor replace Molly Qerim, who abruptly announced her departure from the legendary sports debate show “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith? (Screenshot/Joy Talor/4th and 1/All The Smoke)

“What happened?? She isn’t even on air this morning.. this sudden news is alarming.. her voice on first take is monumental. WTH happened,” one fan dried in disbelief.

It’s all very weird at this point.