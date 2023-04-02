Molly Qerim Gets Personal About Her “Darkest Times,” But Is She Talking About Ex-Hubby Jalen Rose?

“First Take” co-host Molly Qerim has a tough job playing referee between Stephen A. Smith and the carousel of analysts that come on set to debate sports hot takes. In her personal life, Qerim is relatively silent, and she took to social media on her birthday to reveal how she’s been thinking and feeling with her words, possibly providing some insight on how she feels since her divorce from her former NBA player turned ESPN analyst ex-husband Jalen Rose.

“This is the first time I’ve celebrated my birthday in a few years,” Qerim posted on her social media channels. “I feel so grateful for the kindness, love and support I’ve received from so many of you. I want to take this moment to say thank you. I’ve wanted to for a while. If you’re going through it — keep going. Invite God into your troubles. Focus on what’s going right. Life isn’t happening to you, it’s happening for you. “Do the work to get better physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally. Bet on yourself, believe in yourself. Why? Bc you’re worth it. Thank you God for your love, my family, health and peace in my heart. I can’t wait for the next chapter! These are the two verses, I stood on during my darkest times. Hope this helps!

Ecclesiastes 3:11

Romans 8.28

Much love,

MQ”

When Context Meets Subtext

The 39-year-old celebrated her birthday on March 31 and has been on vacation away from the hot seat on “First Take.” The show is a flagship for ESPN, and Smith and Qerim are veritable staple items for the network. She did not elaborate on her “darkest times,” but getting a divorce could be one of them.

She was formerly married to fellow ESPN staffer Jalen Rose, and they first went public with their relationship in early 2016. They eventually tied the knot during the summer of 2018 in a small ceremony in New York City. They announced their divorce in December 2021 after three years of marriage, with Rose posting a note to his Instagram Story to confirm the news.

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” Rose wrote on his Instagram Stories. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Cloud Of Suspicion

Since then, the cloud of suspicion over whether Qerim was seeing her famous co-host Stephen A. Smith has hovered as the reasoning behind the split. Rose spoke on the rumors during a GQ interview last year.

“In my personal relationship, it was laughable to me to see [Qerim] and I mutually part ways, be in accord about why we’re parting ways, and still see people speculating on why,” Rose said to GQ. “Not only speculating — in particular saying it was because her and Stephen A. Smith had a relationship,” said Rose. “And, like, unequivocally, I’m not here to speak for what he does in his personal life or what she does in her personal life, I got love for both of them. We still 100. I would just say that for people who thought we parted ways because they have a relationship? Then I got some swampland in Detroit to sell you for top dollar. That is not why we split.”

Molly Qerim is grateful and provided the world with a rare unveiling of her innermost thoughts, which undoubtedly only leads to more speculation.

More news from our partners:

Shaq Wants Lamar Jackson To Know “You Need That Person That Got That Information” If You Want That Bag

The Guardian’s Owner Discovers Links to Slavery, Offers Apology and Announces $12 Million ‘Restorative Justice’ Plan

Meghan Markle Wins $75K Defamation Lawsuit Brought By Half-Sister After Judge Dismisses Case