“You Guys Know How I Feel About Peanut Butter”: Molly Qerim Inducted Into Sports Media Eye Candy Hall of Fame On First Ballot

Jason Whitlock has not been shy with his criticism of certain female sports hosts, who he feels have only risen to their places in the game because of how they look. Whitlock has given some compliments to female reporters here and there, but overall he feels like their greatest talent is beauty. While some see it as chauvinistic, others can have great respect for the journalistic talents of these women and still agree that his “Sports Media Eye Candy Hall of Fame” is something a guy who watched sports would also be thinking about.

In the wake of longtime ESPN “First Take” host Molly Qerim abruptly leaving the show, Whitlock thought it was the perfect time to immediately induct her into his Eye Candy Hall of Fame.

Jason Whitlock’s First-Ballot Sports Media Eye Candy Hall of Fame Inductees

In a video that has since gone viral, Whitlock ranks Qerim and the rest of his first-ballot Sports Media Eye Candy Hall of Fame inductees.

“I think it’s now the appropriate time to talk about her first ballot induction into the Sports Eye Candy Hall of Fame. She is a first ballot inductee. There’s no question about it. There’ s only been four previous first-ballot inductees into the Eye Candy Hall of Fame. Of course Charissa Thompson with FOX Sports. Of course Erin Andrews with ESPN, her work there and her work at FOX Sports. Then I think you have to include Suzy Kolber, an historical run at ESPN and a first-ballot Hall of Fame of course. And then someone that I think has to be in the GOAT conversation for eye candy. A young woman by the name of Taylor Rooks. Her resume is not as filled as some of these other people I’m talking about, but clearly a first-ballot Eye Candy Hall of Famer.”

After Whitlock ran off the first-ballot inductees, he pivoted to his all-time Top 10 List

Jason Whitlock’s Top 10 All-Time Sports Media Eye Candy Hall of Fame

Maybe she wasn’t on my ballot as a first-ballot person, but you have to give it up to Erin Andrews. And I think we are in the same position as Molly Qerim. Qerim’s case for first ballot induction I think is overwhelming. I think it’s unquestioned. The woman is a knockout and she’s someone I prefer to listen to and watch with the sound turned down. Just so I don’t miss any of her radiant beauty.”

Then Whitlock finished by presenting a comprehensive list of “my Top 10 in terms of eye candy. My ranking of the greatest eye candy in sports history,” the “Fearless” podcaster said.

1. Suzy Kolber: “That’s not a controversial pick. Joe Namath backs me up on that. I think he inducted her into the Eye Candy Hall of Fame.”

2. Molly Qerim: “You guys know how I feel about peanut butter. Molly Qerim’s got it and she’s No. 2 on my list.

3. Taylor Rooks: “Number three is the incomparable Taylor Rooks. Taylor Rooks, I can’t say enough about her.”

4. Holly Sanders: “She wasn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but she’s in my Hall of Fame.

5. Charissa Thompson: “At number five”

6. Erin Andrews: “Erin Rodgers, I have her ranked 6th”

7. Cari Champion: “This is another controversial pick.”

8. Lindsay Czarniak: “You guys remember Lindsey?”

9. Kristine Leahy

10. Jenny Taft: “Rounds out my Top 10”

I’m sure people will be coming up with their lists, and some might even feel slighted for being left off. Who knows?