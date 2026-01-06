‘Is Megan Doing Some Ritual For Old Rich White People?’: Video Of Klay Thompson’s Lady Twerking In Black Dress At Private Party Makes Fans Lose It

NBA fans lost their minds when a video surfaced of Megan Thee Stallion twerking in an elegant long black dress at some private party while being fawned over by a bunch of rich old white folks. Meg, who’s involved in a serious relationship with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, appears to be having a great time, doing what she does when she’s partying.

However, now that she’s been “wifed up” by an NBA legend who isn’t known for putting himself on public display, some fans thought Meg would turn it down a notch, as she’s appeared to give up the booty-skating for cooking, rocking cute golf outfits on the links with “hubby” and embracing her businesswoman persona.

The video was captioned: “Klay really gets to come home to her. Is Klay the luckiest man in the NBA?”

The fan response was all over the place.

“If you want your girlfriend’s body to always be the center of attention and crowds starts immediately filming because of her twerking in a random party, then yes. Otherwise, not so sure,” a fan replied.

Think about it…What do you think keeps Klay coming home in the first place. Her spaghetti? Some fans went as far to suggest she was in the midst of a celebrity/industry ritual.

“Is Meg doin some kind of ritual for those old rich white people?”, asked one concerned fan on Threads. To which another replied, “That’s literally a rap hor. Keep low vibrational topics away from hoops please. “I’ll never understand why some of you exaggerate how attractive she is,” another quipped on X. “The kinda of women you can really make a life with…,” said one netizen followed by laughing emojis. “Yea. Real class act,” added another.

Fans Still Can’t Come To Grips With Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Being an Item

Klay and Megan have been an item since confirming their relationship in July of 2025. While the 35-year-old guard is only averaging 11.1 points per game for a struggling Mavericks franchise riding on No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, his love life has been all over social media. Whatever we may miss, Megan Thee Stallion makes sure she posts for the world to see.

As far as the naked eye can see, the two seem to be enjoying each other’s company. The Houston native has introduced the California kid to some of her Southern cuisine and he’s introduced her to activities such as golf.

Thompson has often let the public know that he’s not dating Megan Thee Stallion, but Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. So he’s well aware of her definition of fun. The Roc Nation artist is an empowered woman who is known for her rap anthems that challenge the boundaries of acceptable behavior for respectable women. Right now, Klay seems to be enjoying the flavor, even if his fans remain concerned and highly judgmental.