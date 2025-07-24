‘Ever Since I’ve Been In Love, My Golf Games Reaped The Benefits’: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Are Pouring It On Thick, “Cardi B Got To Be Jealous”

NBA sharp-shooter Klay Thompson isn’t being shy about his infatuation with Megan Thee Stallion and doesn’t seem to mind the cameras or her social media posts chronicling the latest fairy tale hookup between the former Splash Brother and the hip-hop songstress. Cardi B had her moment in the sun when she became the main squeeze in NFL playboy Stefon Diggs’ rotation of female friends. That relationship seemed forced by Cardi B, who has done her best to hold her head up in the aftermath of her divorce, and present this relationship as legit.

While Cardi and Stefon party on boats with other women with pink substances being handed out, Klay and Megan do normal things such as go on golf dates.

Klay Thompson Takes Megan Thee Stallion Golfing

It’s still a hot girl summer, but Megan has scaled it back a bit and according to Thompson, who is in the twilight of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, he’s become better in more ways than one since making things official with Carl Crawford’s former artist.

We got Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion golf content



(h/t @MegansStats)

The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard, 35, recently planned a romantic rendeaveas at a ritzy nine-hole golf course with Megan, 30, that was chronicled on her Instagramand TikTok pages on Wednesday, July 23.

The video started off with Klay taking Megan shopping for the porper golf attire. Not sure if this was her first time on the links, but she looked like a natural. Klay let her choose her outfits. The four-time NBA Champion went to the Academy Sports + Outdoors to purchase some different outfits so his lady could take her pick. One option included a short, pink athletic skirt and a lavender collared t-shirt. Klay aslo presented a black athletic skirt with a white t-shirt.

Klay Thompson out here teaching his boo Megan Thee Stallion how to swing on the green.

The video cut to a clip of the two riding in a golf cart driven by the NBA star, then Thompson was sitting on a bnech while Megan pointed out fish in a lake, before admiring her outfit and telling Klay, “You picked it? You think it’s cute?”

“Uh-huh. You even got the cute shoes on [and] the shirt. I did well,” he says. “I’m really proud of myself.”

The couple exchange pleasantries and compliments shared a cigar puff and even a kiss as they toy around on the golf course. Thompson goes as far as to say, “ever since I’ve been in love, my golf games reaped all the benefits.”

Social Media Reacts To Klay Thompson Professing Love For Megan The Stallion

Both Meg and Klay have been pouring it on thick ever since the couple first sparked romance rumors when Megan posted an Instagram photo with Thompson in the background in early July. Then on July 16 they hard-launched the relationship via red-carpet debut at the Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

“Cardi B got to be jeaous,” said one fan. “Did he say “in love,” asked another in disbelief. “I love this for my spirit animal. Love you, Meggy!!,” said another fan. Megan Thee Stallion vs. Cardi B: Who’s Better at Choosing Men?

Megan calls Klay Thompson the “nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” Well, he’s certainly a different quality of man than she’s used to and from very different stock. Klay’s dad Michael played with the LA Lakers back in the dynasty days. His brother Trayce Thompson played in MLB for the LA Dodgers among other teams.

While some folks, such as Shaq are predicting the relationship to fail within “six weeks,” Megan and Klay are making everything look great. If this is an invested business arrangement, they can also expect to make some great money together. As far as Megan goes, this is an example of her continued elevation and the way she is attempting to separate herself from past situations and elevate her stature and the way she conducts her relationships in public.

Roc Nation Helping Megan Thee Stallion Rise Like Rihanna and Others

It’s also another example of what having Roc Nation as your management and legal representation can do for you. She seems to be getting the right kind of advice, whereas Cardi B is pretty much refusing to grow past the bitterness of her failed marriage to rapper Offset. She hasn’t accepted the fact that she might have to pursue a different “type” of guy.

Megan Thee Stallion shouts out Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez during speech at her annual gala.

Two very different situations, but also two very obvious differences in maturing the brand with age and grace.