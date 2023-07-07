LeBron James Continues To Be Hands-On With Sons’ Careers| The King And Rajon Rondo Draw Up Plays For Bryce James’ AAU Team

We all know about over-involved sports parents. But when the parent is LeBron James, you let some things slide. Bron and four-time All-Star guard Rajon Rondo are coaching Bron’s 16-under Strive For Greatness AAU team his son Bryce plays for.

Nike Peach Jam Is The Real Deal

This isn’t some random AAU tournament. This is the Nike Peach Jam, a premier high school tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina, in which the nation’s top AAU players get the chance to showcase their skills in front of the basketball world.

Bryce gets NBA knowledge from Bron all the time and he is extremely fortunate. But for the other kids on the Strive For Greatness team, this is huge. You get the basketball IQs of Bron and Rondo, two of the most cerebral players ever. You better be a sponge and soak up all the knowledge you can.

Peach Jam is a big tournament for Bryce this summer as NBA scouts have made him a priority to evaluate.

Bryce, 16, finished with 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field in the Strive for Greatness team’s win over Expressions, 78-69. His three-point shooting touch is something of note for scouts, and he knocked down two threes in the first game.

Game 2, the game Bron and Rondo are seen coaching, was close as both teams battled, but the Florida Rebels came out with the win, 72-67, as they continue with a 3-0 record during pool play. Strive For Greatness is now 1-1, facing a very tough Mokan Elite (Kansas) on Thursday evening. Bryce, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard in the 2025 high school class, finished with nine points in the loss and couldn’t get things going from behind the perimeter, going 1-for-6 from deep.

Future Pros

The Peach Jam will see tons of NBA royalty, as it does every year.

New Warriors guard Chris Paul is on-site in South Carolina to support his EYBL team, CP3.

The recently retired Carmelo Anthony will be watching his son Kiyan, who will be playing up a division for Team Melo.

Many NBA players once graced the Peach Jam stage including all the aforementioned, and more recently Jayson Tatum, Darius Garland, Moses Moody, Brandon Miller, and Nick Smith Jr. The last two were just drafted last month.