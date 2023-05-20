Bryce James Walking His Own Path | LeBron And Savannah’s Middle Child To Transfer From Sierra Canyon

LeBron James‘ youngest son Bryce has transferred from Sierra Canyon and will attend Campbell Hall, according to reports. The transfer process had already started in March, and Zhuri James, the youngest James sibling, already attends the school according to the LA Daily News.

Bryce James will be joining Richard Hamilton II, the son of former NBA star Richard Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/CUFcF4lfmo — Xtraa Mediaa (@xtraamediaa) May 19, 2023

The James family has already made a donation toward the creation of a new multimillion-dollar athletic facility on campus.

What Are They Saying About Bryce?

Bryce is a rising prospect in the class of 2025. Some recruiting sites list him at 6 feet 6. He’s a skilled outside shooter with a soft touch, high skill level and excellent form. With a growing frame he will become an increasingly popular recruiting target as his game continues to improve.

Campbell Hall will be led by newly named boys basketball coach David Grace.

Grace has been an assistant coach at several NCAA Division I schools, including UCLA from 2013-18 under Steve Alford. He has also coached at Sacramento State, San Francisco, Oregon State, Cal and Vanderbilt, where he was the associate head coach from 2019-21.

“I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce,” Grace told ESPN. “Because that’s special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He’s going to have way more than just me helping, but I’m going to try to do my part. I understand where he’s coming from to a point. I’m not him. My family wasn’t in that spotlight, but I’ve been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences, or I can just understand his experiences. That’s where I’ll grow as a coach.”

Grace has some experience with a highly touted basketball phenom. He was an assistant coach at UCLA during Lonzo Ball’s lone season.

“I got to learn a lot. I got to know how [fame] impacted Lonzo in college,” Grace said. “I got to see it every day. We went to Australia before the season started, and the first time I actually saw it was when we played a game against a pro team and the fans came onto the floor after the game to get to Lonzo. And I’m saying, ‘Wow, that’s the crazy power of social media.’ Lonzo hadn’t even played a game, an official game at UCLA yet.”

How Good Will Campbell Hall Be?

Campbell Hall is expected to return top point guard Aaron Powell, shooting guard Tanner Jones, who is the son of former NBA guard Dahntay Jones, and junior-to-be Isaiah Johnson, the son of well-known NBA skills trainer Chris Johnson.

Other famous sons returning are Richard Hamilton II, the son of former NBA star Richard Hamilton, and Baron Bellamy, son of comedian Bill Bellamy.

Campbell Hall, like Sierra Canyon, is a prestigious private school in Southern California. Notable alumni include NBA players the Holiday brothers (Jrue, Justin and Aaron), as well as actors Dakota and Elle Fanning, and John David Washington.

Bryce played with his older brother Bronny at Sierra Canyon. The elder sibling will play basketball at USC next season.

Much has been made about LeBron extending his career until Bronny gets to the NBA. Bryce might end up developing into a higher-ranked prospect, given his size.

Would LeBron extend his career until the 2026-27 season when Bryce would be eligible for the NBA draft?

At this stage we’ve learned better than to put anything past LeBron.