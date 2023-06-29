LeAtlanta? LeBron Teases Joining The Hawks If His Son Is Drafted To Atlanta | Trae Young Willing To Talk

LeBron James might be on the move again if his son Bronny ends up getting drafted by the Atlanta Hawks — or any other team. for that matter (besides Orlando, apparently).

Relax, LeBron isn’t going anywhere for at least another year or two. But according to a social media post that predicts Bronny James going to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, LeBron is apparently prepared to head to Georgia.

LeBron James ➡️ Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/4uwD4JYp26 — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) June 28, 2023

LeBron James Ready To Follow Bronny To Any City

Bron has said that it is a dream and a goal of his to play with his son in the NBA for at least a year. With the way LeBron plays and how good he is at such an old age, many believe that the King can stay healthy enough to be able to play for at least a year with Bronny.

There has been some skepticism about whether the 38-year-old can really last another two years in the NBA, and after LeBron seemingly pump-faked his retirement in front of the media after the Los Angeles Lakers got swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, many thought that the Bron-to-Bronny connection wouldn’t happen. Some thought he might retire for a year then come back to play for whatever team drafted his son.

But as it stands, LeBron isn’t going anywhere, and Bronny is on pace to be drafted next year.

With that being said, LeBron caught many fans off guard when he posted the picture of a mock draft having Bronny going No. 17 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2024 Draft.

On the post, LeBron wrote “Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up,” followed by crying-laughing emojis. When fans saw this post they immediately understood what the King was insinuating and now have plenty of fans wondering what a potential LeBron-to-Atlanta scenario would look like.

LeBron Can Become Free Agent In 2024-25 Season

Considering that LeBron has a player option for the 2024-’25 season he can elect to decline that player option and become a free agent the same year that Bronny presumably gets drafted.

A trio of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and LeBron James doesn’t sound too bad. On top of that, after trading out forward John Collins’ contract when they recently sent him to the Utah Jazz, the Hawks could find themselves with enough money to pay LeBron for his services, even if it is only for a season.

According to Trae Young. they will “Talk Soon,” as he said in his response to LeBron’s post.

Bronny James is projected to go 17th overall to the #Hawks in ESPN's 2024 #NBA Mock Draft. If you were LeBron, would you want to leave the #Lakers to play with your son in #Atlanta? pic.twitter.com/euQiiD5T5p — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2023

It’s All Set Up For Bronny and LeBron To Play Together

As stated before, with LeBron’s player option being set for Bronny’s expected draft year, there isn’t much that can stop LeBron from uniting with his son in the NBA.

But one of the main topics surrounding Bronny and his NBA aspirations is if he will even be NBA-ready after only spending one year at USC.

Throughout his entire high school career, there have been questions about whether he was ready to compete at the highest college level, and it wasn’t until his senior year that many were convinced that he could compete at the highest NCAA level.

Now before he even has set on the hardwood at USC he’s facing these same doubts at the NBA level.

A lot of fans and a few analysts think that Bronny will need to remain in college for a second year, as they believe he will not be at the professional level after his freshman year.

Some also believe that Bronny can shine at USC in his freshman year and be a lottery pick, or at least a first-round pick.

By the time Bronny can get drafted LeBron will be going on 40, and if Bronny does have to stay another year in college, then LeBron will be pushing 41, and the King may not be willing to push his body an extra year of basketball to wait for his son.

Only time will tell if Bronny and LeBron can meet up in a few seasons. Bronny’s games at USC will be watched heavily, and this will be the most talked about scenario heading into the 2024 offseason.