LeBron James Gets Handsy With Rihanna’s Pregnant Belly, But Fans Continue The Cheating Conspiracy Theories

LeBron James is back in the news, and it’s not for basketball. As he is one of the most iconic celebrities in the world, stories abound about the man called “The King” for his hardwood brilliance, but this time his interaction with a celeb pal has people talking.

James was spotted in a now viral video with legendary singer Rihanna. Since the Super Bowl halftime show, it’s been evident that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child by rapper A$AP Rocky, and she confirmed as much after the Super Bowl.

Even though Rihanna and LeBron have a documented history of having a close friendship, the two have also endured rumors from media and social media about them having a romantic relationship with each other due to Rihanna’s public fandom of LeBron and her obvious beauty, which leads many to believe that the two carry a secret relationship or romance, although little to no evidence has emerged to support this.

But after LeBron was spotted rubbing Rihanna’s pregnant belly, many assumed the worst of the two stars and their friendship. The event was captured at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

Innocent Rub Or Telltale Sign?

LeBron started by hugging Rihanna, and then after pulling back from the hug, the 19-time All-Star placed his hand on her baby bump and began to rub it, and then afterward, Rihanna placed her hand on his.

Many fans and social media users alike were talking about how LeBron and Rihanna might have something going on or the assumed turmoil between LeBron and Savannah James, his wife.

The King Already Has A Queen

While the internet has come up with some crazy and true theories about celebrities, this one seems outlandish, given that LeBron is known to be one of the most loyal and loving husbands and fathers in the public eye. LeBron, who already has three children of his own, is simply a loving, caring father who adores the idea of parenting and family.

Having her second child, Rihanna already has RZA Athelston Mayers with A$AP Rocky, and the two lovers who have yet to tie the knot are already adding to their family.

Even though LeBron rubbing Rihanna’s stomach was a very sentimental moment shared between the two best friends, there isn’t much time for LeBron to have any extramarital affairs. The King is too busy doing a million things at once while trying to run it back a few more seasons so that he can play with his son Bronny for at least one season in the NBA.

On top of producing “The Shop,” running around handling business in France, and running tons of businesses elsewhere, there is simply no reason for LeBron to do anything like that. Still, people on social media will find any angle they can to tear the King down and accuse him of cheating.

Though some are making lighthearted jokes, memes, and GIFs about LeBron and Rihanna, some aren’t considering it a good friendship.