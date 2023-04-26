Trae Young Is ‘Sorry Not Sorry…’ That His Playoff Ambitions Bumped A Janet Jackson Concert But ‘Hope She Can Be At The Game Now!’

Trae Young was electric on Tuesday night in the Atlanta Hawks‘ game 5 win over the Boston Celtics. Now that the series is headed back to Atlanta with the Celtics leading 3-2 a scheduled concert with the legend Janet Jackson has to be moved.

“Sorry not sorry to this LEGEND..Hope she can be at the game now!” Young tweeted.

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

Is Trae Young Bumping Janet Jackson To Friday?

Can you imagine?! Trae Young and the Hawks bumping Janet?

This is Janet we’re talking about. The iconic pop star and member of the Jackson family. The multi-time Grammy Award winner, seller of over 100 million records. The female record holder for most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Janet … Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty!

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta is a multipurpose venue. It’s not just the home of the Hawks. concerts, conventions, Disney on Ice, the circus, etc. The arena is booked most days of the year and these calendars are set in advance.

It’s more than likely when Janet’s “Together Again” tour was announced and booked, the Hawks were floundering and nobody thought they’d make the playoffs, let alone push a top seed to a game 6.

But when working venue logistics there are always contingency plans in place.

With the Janet concert scheduled for Thursday there was always a possibility of a Game 6 on the same night. When the schedule was made, Friday was kept open so the concert could be moved if necessary.

If the Hawks advance to the next round there will be contingency days built in for any and all double bookings.

Trae Young Was Electric In Game 5 Win

The Hawks head into Game 6 at home feeling good about themselves and riding the play of Young, and they get Dejounte Murray back who was suspended last game for making contact with an official after Game 4.

Young had 38 points and 13 assists on Tuesday night, including the 30-foot game winner.

TRAE YOUNG FOR THE LEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3MPIdXJkjf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2023

“I’ve been owning the moment my whole life. That’s what I do,” Young said postgame. “I’m not afraid of it; I’ve worked too hard to be afraid of the moment.”

Young has his critics, this writer included, but what is not debatable is his brilliance as an offensive basketball player. He is an elite scorer and playmaker and that he does it at barely 6-0 in a land of giants is even more impressive.

“Fourth quarter, tied, close game. At this point, I know what time it is. It’s Ice Trae Time,” Hawks forward John Collins said. “He does his thing. He’s clutch. He wants to be in those moments. He wants the big shot, so it’s sort of normal for me to see him go into that mode and do what he does.”

Young had his playoff coming-out party two seasons ago when he embraced the villain role against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and ended their season. He was incredible in the next series against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, leading the Hawks to the conference finals.

That run had many suggesting that a budding dynasty was building in Atlanta.

But the on-court success has been fleeting since. Another coach was fired, the Hawks have a new front office, and at the center of it all is Young, who is not the easiest player to play with and build a team around.

Performances like Tuesday night and if the Hawks pull off this miraculous comeback are reasons why people remain enamored with Young’s potential.

More news from our partners:

Verified Twitter Users Like Lamar Jackson And Angel Reese Got Blue Chin Checked By Elon Musk, But One Famous QB Pleaded For It Back And Won!

‘Please Don’t Shoot Me’: Compton Man Says He Woke Up to Guns Pointed at Him Before Being Marched Outside In Just His Underwear By Cops for Allegedly Burglarizing His Own Home

Company Dupes Investors Into False Deal That Promised to Bring In $97B and the Endorsement of LeBron James