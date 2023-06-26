The Hunt For LeBron James Secret Side Pieces Continues As An IG Influencer-Comedian “Personally Know Women He’s…Nvm”

Here we go again. LeBron James now has yet another quasi-accuser from the vast valleys of the social media universe. This time it is an IG model and comedian, Tamera Kissen, known on social media as himynamesteee, who took to Twitter to float some vague accusations for the biggest rumor target in professional basketball.

“Not y’all trying to tell me Lebron James is a faithful millionaire and i personally know women he’s…nvm,” Kissen posted on Twitter.

The tweet set off a maelstrom of controversy, with some co-signing and many more in disbelief as LeBron James has presented himself as a family man for most of his NBA career. However, like other “sources” with supposedly inside information about James’ private life, Kissen is suspect.

Who Is Tamera Kissen?

Kissen was called out before for an awkward interview with the City Girls after their set at Rolling Loud in California back in March. Her interview style was highly criticized negatively, with uncomfortable silences and plenty of randomnesses during the interaction with Yung Miami, who realized the two had met before but was scant on the details.

The regular on Nick Cannon’s improv comedy show ‘Wild N’ Out,’ Kissen is a hybrid entertainer/influencer/blogger that received plenty of shade for what was viewed as a failed attempt to imitate a journalist. That is why her “scoop” about LeBron James seemed uninformed and an obvious attention grab.

After the backlash for her LeBron tweet reached a boiling point for Kissen, she revealed the post’s punchline, that she knows nothing about James or any potential infidelities.

“I was gonna say I personally know women he’s never slept with and that he’s completely faithful ! Like jeez lol,” she replied to a Twitter user “Like damn y’all aint even lemmie finish my tweet,” she said to close it out.

Mysteriously, her Twitter account is currently suspended. Although Kissen is a comedian trying her hand at every facet of attention-grabbing behavior, others have attempted to call out James, claiming they have inside information.

The Hunt For James’ Sides

Late last year, podcaster Sofia Franklyn made severe allegations about infidelity involving LeBron James on her show, claiming he is a frequent cheater with a process, along with another celebrity.

“Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I’ve never been invited but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever,” Franklyn claimed in a clip from an episode of her “Sofia with an F” podcast. “They sign an NDA. LeBron James, same sh*t. Should I be outing all these people? LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed and women are at. You didn’t know that? You didn’t know LeBron is a cheater,” she continued.

Although the clip was initially released in September last year, it gained traction later that year as more speculation about James’s squeaky clean family man image became an online pastime. With James recently rubbing Rihanna’s pregnant belly, sparking rumors of an affair, the hunt for James’s secret stash of side pieces rolls on.