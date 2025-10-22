’I Went At Him The Most Disrespectful Way I Could’: While Minding His Business, Iman Shumpert Gets Violated By Indiana Content Creator and Ex-Wife Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor got a nice settlement in her divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert. She insisted that she didn’t want to air dirty laundry in public, but she was ready to finalize things and move on with the divorce. She even stepped out in public with “The Lion King” star Aaron Pierre.

While Taylor fights health concerns, but also basks in the glory of multiple new projects in film and television and a new “Escape Room” album, both she and Shumpert are experiencing a very different life without each other.

Indiana Content Creator Threatens To ‘Rob’ Iman Shumpert For Not Doing Interview

A recent video of Shumpert being verbally assaulted and threatened by a Indiana content creator after he refused to do an interview with the local entrepreneur was posted by the agitator. The man tried to confront Shumpert, repeatedly calling him out of his name, while moving towards the former NBA player, who was walking away and accompanied by several women. The tough talk, however, subsided when Shumpert approached the man and basically dared him to rob him as he threatened. The guy froze up.

Nobody would have known this occurred if the perpetrator didn’t post it. Shumpert let the heckling slide until the threats turned violent. He then stood on all ten toes and asked the loud- mouthed clout chaser, “you going to rob me?,” several times. All the person videotaping kept saying was “F Iman Shumpert” and “get out of my city.”

A man tried to confront former NBA player Iman Shumpert after Shumpert refused to do an interview, but he immediately froze up when the former NBA champion stopped to face him

Luckily, the situation never escalated, as the women who were with Shumpert didn’t want the former NBA star turned “Chi” actor to entertain the aggressor. But that’s how easy it is to get in a sticky situation with a fan when out of town. Luckily for Shumpert, he’s a former athlete and not a rapper.

Indiana Content Creator Who Threatened Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Apologizes

After all of the drama, the offended party, a content creator named @osamashottheflick posted the confrontation on social media with an apology. Exhibiting the typical passive-aggressive social media ranting that goes on.

I Can Admit When I’m Wrong I can admit that I was wrong – and I’m not posting this to shame Iman Shumpert. I’m posting it because during the NBA Finals, when the world came to Indianapolis, a lot of people tried to treat us like nobodies. The Backstory: I asked Iman for an interview because that’s part of the content I create. I’m not sure if he was drunk or just being bold, but he yelled at me like I was lame and said, “F*** Indiana and F*** Naptown.” That hurt. In my head I kept thinking, what did I do to make him that mad? We exchanged words all the way to the door, and l’ll be honest – 1 went at him in the most disrespectful way I could. I was mad, but more than that, I was embarrassed. In those 45 seconds of anger, I was ready to fight an NBA champion in the middle of the street over my respect. Looking back, I can admit I should’ve just walked away and enjoyed the rest of my night instead of reacting the way I did. Why I Care: I just want people who aren’t from here to know – some of us really grew up in Indianapolis. I was born and raised here. My mama, granny, cousins, and friends are buried here. I’ve been shot, fought the state, and taken losses here. This city made me who I am. All I wanted was for him to respect that. NBA champion or not, you’ve got to show love to the people who show love to you – especially when you’re a visitor. So if this reaches you, Iman – I apologize, sir. I hope you can understand where I was coming from.

Social Media Was Not As Understanding As Shumpert

“These young fans should be allowed to get punched in the mouth. this dude is a re– if I was iman I would’ve not been as chill,” exclaimed one commentator. “Mf how you mad you can’t get a interview from a man who name you don’t even know? Who tf is Iman Shepard?,” quipped one fan who pointed out that Shumpert was not only disrespected unfairly but the guy couldn’t even pronounce his name correctly. “he talm bout niggas gone catch u and he right in his face,” said another fan clowning the desperate content creator.

Teyana Taylor Takes Shots At Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert On The Breakfast Club

Speaking of standing on business, on a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club” Shumpert’s ex-wife and mother of his children, Teyana Taylor, couldn’t help but drag him under the bus one more time, when dicussing divorce.

“I filed for separation and divorce a few times but I kept withdrawing because he kept saying he wants to fight for his family,” Taylor tells Charlamagne, Jess and the crew. So if you say you want to fight for your family but then get caught up in another scandal, I’m like, “N-word’ I got a few questions.”

Teyana Taylor gets real about her divorce: "If you're saying you wanna fight for your family then getting caught up in another scandal… I got a few questions" 💯⁣

⁣

Sometimes you gotta stand on business when words don't match actions

Taylor continued:

“You’re not fighting, and because I’m a lover I’m thinking it’s like a movie, he’s going to fight for it. Then I realized it’s just words. It’s not leaving the paper. I need it to leave the paper. I need the words to become actions because once I decide to forgive you I gave you a clean slate. I don’t hold on to grudges, I might as well leave. So if you say, ‘I want to fight for my family and this is what I want’, I’m going to give you an opportunity to fight for your family.” “In marriage you don’t just walk away from something. You have to exhaust all options and fight for it. If I stayed, me and Iman would still be going through all types of bs.”

Taylor says she wanted them to go to counseling, but when she suggested it, “that’s when all hell broke loose.”