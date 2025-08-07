‘Found a Noncancerous Growth on One Of My Cords’: Iman Shumpert’s Ex-Wife Teyana Taylor Facing Serious Health Crisis As Career Skyrockets

Teyana Taylor‘s life seemed to be flourishing since her nasty divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert was finalized. Now it’s being reported that the multi-talented singer and actress is taking a break as she gets some serious health issues under control. Taylor took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, to get candid about her recent health dilemma, revealing that she needs to take time away from work to heal.

Teyanna Taylor Has Emergency Surgery For Growth On Vocal Cords

Taylor told fans that doctors discovered a growth on her vocal cords, which means she needs to undergo emergency surgery. This is serious for anyone, but for a star who makes her money with her voice it’s career-threatening.

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now. And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “The found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable — but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

Taylor has been booked and busy of late. She began a new relationship with Lion King star Aaron Pierre and she is busy and booked as far as her entertainment pursuits are concerned. Taylor and the “Mufasa: The Lion King” actor confirmed their budding romance with a photo carousel taken during the 2025 Oscars. Taylor was expected to be gearing up for shows and tours with the new album, the launch was set for August, and a teaser has already been released to the public.

Teyana Taylor Is Booked & Busy With Movies, New Album

She’s shining in multiple acting roles, including ‘Straw‘, the latest melodramatic thriller from writer/director Tyler Perry, starring Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother who finally reaches her breaking point and ends up in a bank with a gun, trying to get money for her daughter who is sick and needs her medicine. Taylor plays a local law enforcement officer who is also skilled at hostage negotiation from her time in the military and develops a sympathetic bond with the desperate mother.

In addition, the teaser for the highly anticipated legal drama, ‘All’s Fair’ was released a few weeks ago and features Kim Kardashian among a star-studded cast. The new series, which is written and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and produced by 20th Television is scheduled to drop this fall. Apart from SKIMS founder, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Elizabeth Berkley also star as a team of female divorce attorneys who “leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice,” according to a report. Taylor also has an upcoming American Black comedy action film, ‘One Battle After Another.’

In addition, she is gearing up for another project featuring Kevin Hart. Taylor, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry (Severance) and rising stand-up comic Kam Patterson are fresh faces on Netflix’s Kevin Hart comedy ’72 Hours’, the studio has announced. the show follows a 40-year-old executive who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of Gen Z youngsters on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s mistakenly added to their group text.

Shumpert and Taylor Had Nasty, Public Divorce: She Wanted Him Locked Up

The couple had a very public divorce and interactions that spilled into social media with Taylor responding to accusations that she felt were misleading and a slight to her character. Taylor even asked for her ex-husband to be jailed for up to 20 days. According to reports, the divorce settlement between the singer, actor and choreographer and the former NBA player ended with Taylor receiving four houses valued at over $10M, a one-time seven-figure payment, and various luxury vehicles, including the $300K Maybach, $70K Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus.

She also retains 100% ownership of her companies. Furthermore, Shumpert is court-ordered to provide $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters Junie, 9 and Rue Rose,4 and cover the full cost of their private school education. Meanwhile, her ex, Iman Shumpert took a serious loss when his popular character was offered at the end of Season 6 of the hit series “The Chi” which is now streaming on Paramount. His shocking departure left plenty of viewers disturbed about the plot twist

Taylor felt the social media interest was enough for her to address the matter in a video on IG Live.

“I walked away with all his properties, I walked away with all my properties, Iman walked away with a car that I bought him. That’s clear. We are not going to sit here and make it seem like Teyana is using Iman for anything. At the end of the day Iman made his money and so did I. I have been in this business since I was 15 years old. We’re not going to act like my bank account is like (low), nah we are not doing that. I’ve had several movies, several deals all still active.”

What Now For Teyana Taylor After Vocal Cord Surgery?

Taylor was ready to take 2026 by storm and make a major impact. Her current health challenge has caused her to modify her heavy schedule, but only temporarily, she says. The “One Battle After Another” actress added that it “breaks my heart” to step back from her upcoming engagements, which includes an appearance on Michelle Obama’s podcast on Martha’s Vineyard. The growth has been very frustrating, says, Taylor because she “poured so much of myself into this next chapter.”

Despite the health setbacks, Teyana insisted that her album and its accompanying short film, “Escape Room” is still releasing on August 22.

“Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room’ — one I didn’t ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest and faith,” Taylor said. “This moment hurts. I wanted to give you everything, the full vision. But please know I put my whole heart into this music, this film, this rollout. And when I return, it’ll be with even more fire, more purpose and the best version of me.” “She concluded: “Thank you for rocking with me through it all,” she ended her post. “For the grace, the love and the space to heal. I can’t wait to be on the other side of this — stronger, softer and singing again.”

Best wishes for a swift recovery.