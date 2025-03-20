“Iman Crashed My Rolls Royce and Never Replaced It:” Teyana Taylor Addresses Iman Shumpert Divorce Backlash, Wants Him To ‘Leave Me Alone’

Teyana Taylor was the subject of some backlash when the settlement of her divorce with former NBA player Iman Shumpert was revealed. The actor, singer and choreographer received some backlash from fans who felt that the reported settlement was a win for Taylor and a huge loss for the former New York Knick.

Some even suggested that she intentionally tried to fleece him and walk away with money that she wasn’t entitled to.

Further fueling the rumor mill and creating drama surrounding her divorce, Taylor and the “Mufasa: The Lion King” actor Aaron Pierre confirmed their budding romance with a photo carousel taken during the 2025 Oscars.

“Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍,” Taylor, 34, captioned the photos with Pierre, 30.

Less than a year after her divorce from former NBA star Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor showed up to the Oscars with her new BF Aaron Pierre (Photo by Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Teyana Taylor Addresses Drama Surrounding Her Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Taylor felt the social media interest was enough for her to address the matter in a recent video on IG Live.



“I walked away with all his properties, I walked away with all my properties, Iman walked away with a car that I bought him. That’s clear. We are not going to sit here and make it seem like Teyana is using Iman for anything. At the end of the day Iman made his money and so did I. I have been in this business since I was 15 years old. We’re not going to act like my bank account is like (low), nah we are not doing that. I’ve had several movies, several deals all still active.”

Teyana Taylor Divorce Settlement More Than $11M

According to reports, the divorce settlement between the singer, actor and choreographer and the former NBA player ended with Taylor receiving four houses valued at over $10M, a one-time seven-figure payment, and various luxury vehicles, including the $300K Maybach, $70K Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus.

She also retains 100% ownership of her companies. Furthermore, Shumpert is court-ordered to provide $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters Junie, 9 and Rue Rose,4 and cover the full cost of their private school education.

Teyana Taylor goes on IG live and speaks about her divorce with Iman Shumpert. pic.twitter.com/gpjpZas8ZY — DripSauceMedia (@DripSauceMedia) March 19, 2025

Teyana Taylor Says She Has Her Own Money

Taylor refutes claims that she’s financially reliant on Shumpert, whose net worth is reported as somewhere between $16-$25M. As he has faded into retirement, her career has been booming.

“Crazy part about it is I said nothing when he and his lawyer told the internet that Teyana is bringing in more money per month than Iman is. Just because Iman played ball, doesn’t mean that this is a thing where I’m trying to take money off of him. Iman hasn’t played since 2020…So yes, actively during the divorce I was bringing more money than him in. I am, so it’s just like how sitting here making it seem like I’m a gold digger…We’re not gonna do that”

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Were Married For Seven Years

Taylor and Shumpert had a seven-year, whirlwind marriage that ended in 2023. She says they have both made contributions to the marriage.

“I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money, I bought my Sprinter with my hard-earned money, I bought my Maybach with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls Royce and never replaced it, which I also bought. What are we talking about? Every single car that I walked away with I literally paid for out of my pocket.

There are always multiple layers of drama and root causes in a divorce. Taylor says she doesn’t want to air out her dirty laundry, but she had to throw Shumpert under the bus a couple of times in order to clear her good name.

“At this point, I made myself clear, Y’all gonna think what y’all think regardless and still run with your narratives because of what people do…Teyana didn’t take nothing from Iman. Oh, and that million dollars y’all claiming It was a one-time fee for a million dollars in damages. When Iman crashed the $400K Rolls Royce and the other stuff he did, that was the things he had to pay me back. Iman left me with a whole lot of shit. To think that I couldn’t get a car, that shit means nothing. That means nothing. At all.”



Teyana Taylor Says She’s Not Trying To See Shumpert Go To Jail

In conclusion, Teyana addressed rumors that she’s trying to send her husband to jail.

“I never tried to send Iman to jail. I’m still not trying to send Iman to jail. However I have to file a motion to get him to leave me alone so we can both go and live our lives in peace. Yall know peace is what I want. I don’t want no smoke bro. Cause I’m too happy right now. You think I want to sit here and talk about divorce that only makes me look like I’m coming with a whole bunch of baggage.”

Taylor is trying to find closure and move on. She says she’s in a great space but also suggests that Shumpert isn’t ready to let her go.