Iman Shumpert And Teyana Taylor Reportedly Separate, She Says It’s Not For Cheating But An Alleged Side Piece Claims She Has Receipts

Former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his wife, singer Teyana Taylor, are calling it quits, and now some reported receipts are coming out from an alleged side piece.

Last week, Taylor took to Instagram to announce their separation after seven years of marriage.

The Teyana Spin

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor posted on her Instagram. “To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. “We just keep y’all a***s out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

However, a woman claiming to be Shump’s side piece claims that she might have been part of the reason for a split between the two. Per the blog Gossip Of The City, text messages were released from an unnamed Latina woman claiming to have insights about his relationship.

Possibly The Other Side Of The Story

“He definitely had me around them babies,” the woman said in text messages to the blog. “They been at it for a while so I’m not surprised the whole time I was with him she never called she called his Mom on her birthday. I was at his momma house. “It wasn’t like I was some groupie chick I believe that’s why he was comfortable with having me around his kids and all his family. And why I was able to stay at him moms house and be around how I was…he has some very feminine qualities about him.”

The unnamed woman claims that Shumpert loves Taylor, but was only with her for his children’s sake, that he didn’t like her for being “uptight,” and that he enjoys “people that’s down to earth.”

Taylor seemingly tried to get ahead of speculation about her marriage with the Instagram post. However, these alleged texts may be an indication the cracks are showing.