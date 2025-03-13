Iman Shumpert Lost Half His $30M Fortune and $300K Maybach In Divorce With Teyana Taylor Who Has Moved On With The Lion King’s Aaron Pierre

Teyana Tayor is back outside, publicly dating less than a year after her messy divorce with Iman Shumpert was finalized. Shumpert, who has a net worth between $15M- $30M and has recently gotten into acting, learned the hard way that it’s undoubtedly more cost effective to maintain a relationship.

According to reports, the divorce settlement between the singer, actor and choreographer and the former NBA player ended with Taylor receiving four houses valued at over $10M, a one-time seven-figure payment, and various luxury vehicles, including the $300K Maybach, $70K Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus.

Teyana Taylor divorce Iman Shumpert and this is what she got: 4 houses valued at over $10 million and Iman Shumpert has been ordered to make a 1-time 7 figure payment or millions to her. She also get the $300k Maybach, a $70k Mercedes Sprinter and a tour bus… 👇 pic.twitter.com/qjRvvZ6Cvk — 塞塞 (@Hardlyneverseen) June 26, 2024

She also retains 100% ownership of her companies. Furthermore, Shumpert is court-ordered to provide $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters Junie, 9 and Rue Rose,4, and cover the full cost of their private school education.

Now that Taylor is free as a bird to pursue other interests and relationships – and with a bag in hand big enough to live financially independent – she has gone Instagram official with her new boo Aaron Pierre.

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre Love Affair

The “Gonna Love Me” singer and the “Mufasa: The Lion King” actor confirmed their budding romance with a photo carousel taken during the 2025 Oscars.

“Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍,” Taylor, 34, captioned the photos with Pierre, 30.

In the snaps, the pair are facing each other before they stand back-to-back for the final picture.

Taylor, always the fashionista, was wearing a black gown that featured a large cutout in the back. The front of the dress included a form-fitting neckline and a slit in the back. Taylor topped it off with some metallic heels, before switching to another form-fitting, elegant red outfit. Pierre rocked a classic black tuxedo by LOEWE with a white bow tie and gold framed glasses.

Less than a year after her divorce from former NBA star Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor showed up to the Oscars with her new BF Aaron Pierre (Photo by Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Taraji P. Henson and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Teyana Taylor’s New Relationship

The new power couple caught the attention and support of some big-time celebrities.

Actress Taraji P. Henson gushed, “YES MA’AM!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥,” in the comments of the post. “🖤,” Kim Kardashian commented. Lori Harvey added, “Niceeeeee [sic] 😂🥰🤍,” while “Insecure” alum Yvonne Orji echoed, “Okayyyyy nooowww [sic]! 🤎🤎🤎.” “Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith also chimed in with, “IT’S RIGHT HERE IN BLACK & WHITE HONEYYYYYYY [sic] 🥰🥰🥰.”

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre Have Been Spotted Often Of Late

The new duo reportedly didn’t walk the Vanity Fair Oscars 2025 afterparty red carpet together, but they did pose for pics inside.

Pierre previously shared photos with Taylor from their attendance at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala to his Instagram on Feb. 2. Prior to Pierre, Taylor was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in October 2024 when they were spotted getting cozy and dancing seductively at a New York City club. But she seems to be settled in with the rising star Pierre.

Since calling it quits with Shumpert in 2023, Taylor seems to be putting to bed any chance of a reconciliation.

“Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor wrote in a past, since-deleted Instagram post confirming their divorce. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

Iman Shumpert Spotted at Beach With Amber Rose

Meanwhile, Shumpert hasn’t been public with his new relationships but was spotted with Amber Rose back in September of 20224 lounging on some beach chairs and smoking it up as they spoke near the water.

Former College Hill castmates, Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert, spotted in Miami (via:@TheShadeRoom) pic.twitter.com/98TqDO75mM — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 19, 2024

“Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert was never on my bingo card,” wrote one X user.

Rose rocked a black halter neck suit for the occasion and according to TMZ, Shump sported some light-colored trunks. Both insisted it was a platonic date as they aren’t strangers. They were both on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” back in 2022 and allegedly they remained friends after the show.