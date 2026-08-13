“Those Checks Ain’t Supplying The Security She Needs?”: Fans Blast Teyana Taylor For Calling Out Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert’s Lack Of Protection Since Divorce

Actress, singer and songwriter Teyana Taylor and former NBA player Iman Shumpert, who won an NBA championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, divorced in 2024. The ending of their marriage cost Shumpert a pretty penny, so much to the point he says he was left with about $2 million of his once $40 million fortune and nowhere to live.

As a result, Shump says he has no intention on tying the knot again. As the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets legend attempts to put his life back together, Taylor is saying that her ex and father of her two young daughters hasn’t provided any protection for her or them as it pertains to the media and gossip since the divorce.

The stars are out in the 🅰️



Teyana Taylor checkin' in with her family!



LVA-ATL | NBC + Peacock

Tap to watch: https://t.co/MuHqDMf2F4 pic.twitter.com/A56LnL6cOV — WNBA (@WNBA) May 17, 2026

Taylor Says Shumpert Left Her Hanging: Fans Tell Her That’s Not His Job Anymore

During a livestream addressing the fallout from her high-profile divorce, Taylor expressed deep frustration that Shumpert failed to support her or offer her safety when she faced online threats, instead deflecting her concerns into an argument about the past.

“There are men out there who are willing to protect their family no matter what,” Taylor said. “When I came to Iman and told him I didn’t feel safe, nothing else should have mattered. Why are we on this phone arguing. I’m coming to you like “baby daddy, I don’t feel safe. …N-s taking about they gonna off me if I don’t … boom, boom,, boom.”

“One fan captured this video rant and re-posted it with his own opinions about the situation, stopping the video midway and offering his personal reasons why Shumpert shouldn’t be concerned with her complaints anymore.







”Shut yo ass up,” the fan in the post said. “This is no disrespect towards her directly. I promise. She’s a mother. She deserves to feel safe. Keep the kids safe, all that.”

The content creator named Stephan Williamson admits that he is “Team

Shump” and accused Taylor of embarrassing him and talking down about him publicly the past few years.

“You got on every podcast and talk show talking about how you and (your new) dude was so happy. Everybody was backing you. ‘Oh my God I’m so happy. I’m so joyful and on to bigger and better things. Ooh girl I’m so proud of you.’”

“You subbed bro, took all his money and cars and let it get publicized in the worst way, acting like he’s a bad dad when he’s not and we all know he’s not,” Williamson continued. Now you talking about protection and needing help. Yall got to stop doing that. You look crazy up there.”

Taylor shared that she reached out because she genuinely did not feel safe regarding specific threats circulating online. Taylor also states that instead of addressing the immediate danger, Shumpert allegedly turned the conversation into a back-and-forth argument bringing up past issues from 2023.

🚨 Even though Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are divorced, the former NBA star is still proud of his ex-wife's recent accomplishments, telling @TMZ_Sports he's happy to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/o637R0MrLG — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2026

She also emphasized that when someone’s safety is on the line, old arguments should not matter, leaving her feeling completely unprotected and let down by her ex-partner.

Fans Chime In

Fans took to social media to give their varying opinions on Taylor’s comments.

“I wouldn’t provide anything after divorce. why? the only person I’m responsible for is me. ladies like this is why men rather stay single and live in two different places,” a fan said.

“That’s not his problem anymore. she makes more than enough and she got more than she should have from the divorce. she should provide her own protection if she want it,” another fan said.

“Yo, those checks ain’t providing the security she needs?,” someone else replied.

“You the same person that got on the breakfast club, and said can you get your back blown out in peace right….,” a person commented.

“Remember she also thought she could go party with knicks in the locker after the championship,” someone mentioned.

“Baby daddy, not husband anymore,” a fan quipped.

“He should still do it because of the children,” a fan replied.

“I still feel it’s his obligation to lookout for her and his daughters,” a fan commented.

Taylor Believes They Need To Be Cordial For Co-Parenting Purposes

In a January interview with Vanity Fair, Taylor talked about how despite the couple ending their marriage, they still need to be cordial for their two daughters.

“Divorce, to me, is you’re grieving the death of a living being,” Taylor explained to the outlet. “I think once children are involved, you understand the importance of really still having to show up for each other.”

“At least for the next 18 years, and being the best co-parents that we can be,” she continued, noting that she doesn’t “want people to start feeling scared of marriage, because marriage is a beautiful thing.”