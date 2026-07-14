‘That Baby Mama Is Draining Your Account Every Month’: Iman Shumpert Says It’s The Child Support That Drains Athletes Fortunes

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert has done pretty well for himself in retirement. The one-time NBA champion as a member of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers is a member of ESPN’s NBA coverage team and has a recurring role on comedian Kountry Wayne’s skits which get a boatload of views via social media daily and monthly.

RELATED: ‘You Ain’t Got No Money. You’re a Boy’: Iman Shumpert Says Having Money Allows You The Ability To Make People Shut Up

Shump as he’s affectionately referred to also has also had a recurring role on the hit series “The Chi” and once shared a reality television show with now ex-wife Teyana Taylor. Speaking of Taylor, she’s also the mom of Shumpert’s two daughters and as part of the couple’s final divorce settlement he pays $8K per month in child support and 100 percent of his children’s private school tuition and medical expenses.

Iman Shumpert says having kids is what really drains athletes' money.



Iman Shumpert: Another thing… when y'all having y'all kids, moms be having hella kids, but it's like… they're court system kids.



“While you're playing, that baby mama is draining your account every month,… pic.twitter.com/IhcmglDrZv — Jeff (@_Jeffery0) July 12, 2026

Shumpert Says Children Are What Drains Athletes Money

During an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Shump didn’t hold back on what he believes eats up athletes’ fortunes.

“Another thing… when y’all having y’all kids, moms be having hella kids, but it’s like… they’re court system kids.

“While you’re playing, that baby mama is draining your account every month, but you don’t even see it because you’re still playing.

“The moment you stop… you’re going to start feeling it.”

Sharpe: If you’re making $40 million a year, $20,000 or $30,000 a month doesn’t feel like anything. Then you’ve got private school tuition on top of that.

Shumpert then added:

“I do numbers really well. I saw that Odell quote, and I don’t think he was talking about himself. “He was just saying he understands how people mess that kind of money up.” “But the one thing he didn’t talk about… is the kids, bro.” “That’s the real wrinkle. You can live however you want while you’re playing, but once you start having them kids, money keeps going out every month. “Then after you’re done playing, you’re not making as much anymore… and now you really feel it leaving,” he added.

After finalizing their divorce, Iman Shumpert will give his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, over $25 million, including four houses worth $10 million and luxury cars. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/akPf9Qbqgc — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 17, 2025

Fans Chime In

Shump’s comments definitely went viral on social media, and the varying opinions were all over the place.

“Well depends if you have a loyal wife with kids fine but if you choose the baby mama sh-t you’re gonna suffer,” one person said.

“This is why financial planning after retirement is just as important as earning big in prime,” another person said.

“Bro said the real luxury tax is children,” a fan quipped.

“Real the child support is crazy,” someone commented.

“Only one demographic hates taking care of their kids smh. Won’t ever have to worry about me dealing with them,” another fan mentioned.

“Black athletes are some of the biggest simps in the world,” another person replied.

“It’s the same everywhere, but for people who don’t have that kind of money, it’s even harder,” a fan spewed.